The Sit Club, organized by Egan and her co-chair Mackenzie Sharp, was inspired by taking “the best parts of [a] run club, which is the meeting people, and eliminate the bad parts, which is the running.”

More than 150 San Franciscans gathered at Hellman Hollow early Saturday to “celebrate the art of sitting.” What started off as a joke among a group of friends turned into a community meetup for sitting enthusiasts.

“Today is the day that we no longer run,” Danielle Egan announced over a megaphone, standing atop a picnic table in Golden Gate Park.

Sharp said she went on one running date before, but it just didn’t land with her. “The only time I’m running is if I’m being chased,” she said.

Egan’s speech about standing up to Big Run elicited an eruption of cheers from Sit Club attendees. The morning started with a few light warm-up exercises, like squats, lunges and leg stretches. “Make sure those hips are really open so you can sit leisurely for long extended periods,” Egan instructed the crowd.

“I’ve been sitting for like the last 10 years,” he said. “So I think I have a lot of expertise on how to sit.”

Wu, who works in tech, said it was a perfect day to be outside, doing anything but tech.

By noon, Hellman Hollow was buzzing with sitting enthusiasts. Many people came alone to the event, finding their way into groups, and bonding over a mutual fervor for staying put. They toted stools, couches, beanbags, dining chairs, inflatable seats, and other sitting vessels to the field.

Russell Coleman and Arnav Mohan, friends of the organizers, lugged a couch through Hellman Hollow, applause breaking out when they set the grey loveseat down on the grass. Mohan said that they had to order a double-XL Uber — a feature he didn’t know existed — paid the driver to let them load a couch into the car, and carried it through the park. “I ate shit about twice,” said Mohan. “And now we’re here.”

“I’m trying to think of my favorite kinds of running,” said Mohan. “Running water, running for office … that’s about it.”