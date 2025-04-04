Fassil is an event promoter and heir to the original Meski’s Kitchen and Garden, a beloved Ethiopian restaurant in Berkeley started by his late mother more than 30 years ago. (It was also known as Meskie’s.) German is behind Oakland’s Afro-Latin cocktail bar Sobre Mesa and the Dominican restaurant alaMar, both of which are celebrated for the food but beloved for the vibe: colorful, soulful spaces where the music is turned up just a little bit louder, and the patrons bring an energy to match.