They say late-night dining is dead in SF. Here are the people keeping it awake

It’s just about 40 minutes until last call when we pull up in front of Toyose (3814 Noriega St., Outer Sunset), a beloved late-night spot in the quiet avenues of the Outer Sunset. Housed in a former garage, it has a kitschy, vaguely nautical theme. Some nights, it’s a bustling scene, but on this Friday, there’s just one occupied table in the front dining room. The foursome, all Outer Richmond residents, have been hitting the bars for a few hours and are all sarcastic comments, toxic masculinity (“I really wanna have sex with my coworker”), and barely controlled chaos. “Did we pay?” one slurs, pulling on his Patagonia as the group heads out into the cold.