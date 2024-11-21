In Eat Here Now, we serve up the newest, the buzziest, or simply the rediscovered in SF restaurants. If you can pick only one place to eat at this week — go here (or here or here).



We all know San Francisco is famous for its collective commitment to all things biodynamic and grass-fed, but we also harbor another passion: for big slabs of corn-fed, bloody-rare prime rib.

I don’t need to tell you that it’s always beef o’clock at San Francisco’s beloved temple to the tender cut, House of Prime Rib. Step inside the massive restaurant on any night and you’ll find every table full and just about every plate loaded with juicy slices, blood-red at the center. Reservations open a year in advance yet are nearly impossible to score. The restaurant’s fandom goes so far as to have inspired unlicensed merch.