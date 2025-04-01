At the top of the month, we’re looking ahead to the most exciting restaurants on track to debut in San Francisco. It’s shaping up to be a busy four weeks.
Meski, one of the most anticipated restaurants in recent memory, backed by an all-star team, arrives Saturday in the Tenderloin on April 5. Bookending the month, we’re impatient to get a look inside Wayfare Tavern 2.0, when celebrity chef Tyler Florence moves his 15-year-old FiDi staple to a new home at 201 Pine St.
If you’re looking for the best places to eat at right now, check out the Hot List, which we update at the beginning of every month.
And prepare yourself for these: Here are four new SF restaurants we’re looking forward to checking out in April.
Meski
The three guys leading the charge at Meski, one of the buzziest openings in a while, are ballers — one in a literal sense. The Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green is opening it in partnership with Nelson German of Sobre Mesa in Oakland and “Top Chef” fame and Green’s friend Guma Fassil, a hospitality and event entrepreneur.
The menu will be a fusion of Afro-Latin flavors, pulling from Fassil’s Ethiopian heritage (the restaurant is named after his mother) and German’s Dominican background, with such items as goat hip stew with berbere and empanadas with picadillo. Expect cocktails, a DJ, beautiful emerald-green accents, and artwork from Oakland-based artist Taylor Smalls. Without a doubt, Meski is set to light up a corner in the Tenderloin, a neighborhood that could use some positivity. — Sara Deseran
Bar Brucato
It’s been a long time since SF witnessed the birth of a distillery, let alone a 6,000-square-foot operation that’s also a full restaurant and bar. Formerly the home of Double Rainbow ice cream, a two-story building on an industrial block of South Van Ness Avenue is now the flagship of Brucato Amaro, a brand of bitter liqueur that Sierra and James Clark developed only a few years ago and named for the vintner who started the city’s first farmers market.
Herbal digestifs typically consumed after dinner or to settle the stomach, amaros — or amari, if you want to be punctilious about it — are hyperlocal in their native Italy, involving the maceration of dozens or even hundreds of ingredients. Bar Brucato takes the company’s three main offerings (Chaparral, Orchards, and Woodlands) and builds food and cocktail programs around them. Former Merchant Roots chef de cuisine Chip King is at the helm, cranking out dishes like tomato-glazed octopus confit skewers and harissa-spiced hangar steak. And because it’s also a production facility, there will be tours to demystify this versatile, intriguing liqueur.
San Francisco has long been a Fernet-Branca kind of town. But that may be about to change. — Astrid Kane
Flour + Water Pizza Shop at Mission Rock
Two years after opening Flour + Water Pizzeria on Columbus Avenue in North Beach, chefs Thomas McNaughton and Ryan Pollnow are ready to sling pies in Mission Bay. The pizzeria’s offshoot will be more casual, with a quick-service format aimed at making it a pre- and post-game destination and lunch spot for office workers.
The lineup of leopard-spotted 13-inch pizzas, which draw inspiration from both New York and Neapolitan pies, will include fan favorites like smoky eggplant topped with Calabrian chiles and the cacio e pepe, a white pie with four kinds of cheese and a flurry of black pepper. Fried mozzarella sticks (dunked in your choice of marinara or housemade ranch dressing), chicken wings, and chopped salad round out the unfussy menu. To pair, beverage director Sam Bogue put together a short selection of wine, beer, and nonalcoholic options — though pros know the seasonal boozy slushie is not to be missed. — Lauren Saria
Wayfare Tavern
April 16 will mark the end of an era, as chef Tyler Florence’s Wayfare Tavern winds down operations at 558 Sacramento St., previously home to Rubicon. Wayfare Tavern has occupied the corner space in the Financial District since 2010, becoming a staple for buttermilk fried chicken and light-as-air popovers.
Change can be hard, but regulars can take solace in the knowledge that Tony Marcell, Wayfare’s general manager since Day One, will be leading the transition to a new location. The two-story space a few blocks away was designed by Jon de la Cruz, also behind Che Fico and Che Fico Menlo Park. In keeping with the upscale tavern aesthetic, the new space will feature exposed brick and wooden beams, large windows, and a rich palette of deep greens and reds. — Lauren Saria
