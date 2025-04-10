A struggling chef made all the mistakes. He’s helping other owners not to repeat them

So, in an attempt to seek out the secret to restaurant sustainability, Stowaway went to his unofficial support group — the Bay Area Restaurant Coalition, made up of owners of restaurants that he considers “some of the best in the world,” including State Bird Provisions, Flour + Water, Liholiho Yacht Club, and Che Fico — who meet quarterly to share war stories. Listening to fellow restaurateurs’ failures and successes, he had an aha moment: The ones who seemed to be doing the best owned more than one restaurant, which allowed them to combine overhead costs and allocate resources to each location. But what if there were a way for a single-restaurant operator to do this? What if, in the spirit of “stronger together,” a group of independent restaurants could, well, share?