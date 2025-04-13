A couple hundred people gathered at the Eagle Tavern on Saturday afternoon for the annual Golden Dildeaux awards , a ceremony acknowledging the city’s kinkiest kinksters hosted by San Francisco’s Leather and LGBTQ+ Cultural District . Essentially the Oscars for the raunchier elements of local queer community, the Golden Dildeauxs — or Woodies, as it were — are both a fundraiser for the district and an excuse for leatherfolk, rubber fetishists, and a smattering of drag performers to get geared (or dolled) up.

The cigar smoke was thick on the patio of the Eagle Tavern as emcees Dolan Wolf and Matthew Beld bestowed awards to winners in 24 categories like Best Bootblack, Fiercest Femme, Golden Shower Lover, and Queerest of the Queer. One notable nominee was Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who is gay and represents District 6 — which includes SoMa, historically the home of the city’s leather and BDSM community.

Dorsey was nominated for “Best Impact Player – Bottom.” Impact play is a broad category, covering spanking, flogging, paddling — and, well, basically anything that hurts. By his own admission, the supervisor waged a “Timothée Chalamet-caliber campaign” to win, but it was a feverishly contested award, with seven other contenders (no other category could boast as many aspirants).