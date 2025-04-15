Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Food & Drink

Indie brewery Fort Point is moving production out of San Francisco

The hometown favorite is merging with HenHouse, and they will share a brewing facility in the North Bay.

A hand pours a dark, geometric-patterned can of beer into a clear glass filled with frothy foam, set on a wooden surface against a dark background.
Fort Point Beer Co. will move production from San Francisco to Santa Rosa. | Source: Fort Point Beer Company
By Lauren Saria

San Francisco’s king of canned beers is pulling up the stakes. As part of a merger with Sonoma County’s HenHouse Brewing Co., the 11-year-old Fort Point Beer Co. will move its production to a shared brewing facility in Santa Rosa. 

Yes, that means San Francisco’s go-to park beer won’t be made in San Francisco anymore. “On one hand, yeah, it’s sad,” says Fort Point cofounder Justin Catalana. “But we’re still very much part of San Francisco. We’re San Francisco through and through.” 

Indeed, on a sunny afternoon at just about any park in San Francisco, you’ll find people stretched out on blankets with sleek, matte cans of Fort Point’s flagship beer, KSA. The company started making its stylishly unfussy products in 2014 out of a warehouse in the Presidio and has become one of SF’s most visible breweries, selling six-packs of locally produced beers at hundreds of restaurants, bars, supermarkets, and liquor stores across town. 

The image shows a modern restaurant with wooden tables, teal and red walls, and a neon light design. High ceilings reveal exposed beams and hanging lights.
Fort Point's two SF taprooms will remain open. | Source: Fort Point Beer Company

The decision to move was a practical one, says Catalana. He and HenHouse cofounder Collin McDonnell have known each other for a decade and “trauma-bonded” over trying to keep their businesses afloat during the pandemic. President Donald Trump’s trade war wasn’t a primary driver of the decision to join forces, he said, but it will allow the companies to save money through efficiencies. Catalana just negotiated a new contract for aluminum cans, for example, and since he’s now buying for two, he was able to negotiate a better deal. They expect it’ll be the same when it comes to buying hops, grain, and everything else it takes to run a brewery. “People kind of forget that these are manufacturing businesses that just require an unbelievable amount of stainless steel and concrete to run,” McDonnell says.

Related

A lively cafe scene features people chatting and eating, surrounded by eclectic wall decor like photos and vinyl records. Large windows let in natural light.
SF’s quintessential brewpub is back and producing its most famous beer
A person walks past a storefront with a sign that reads "TORONADO" next to a "MYTHIC PIZZA" sign. The door is open, revealing posters and signs inside.
Crypto bro is buying storied Lower Haight beer bar. Will launch ‘ToronadoCash’ coin
A man and woman sit on a cozy bench by a warm, glowing fireplace, holding glasses, with soft lighting and wooden walls in the background.
SF’s beer scene has lost steam. This brewery continues to thrive

With the merger complete, the two companies will become a single entity: Fort Point HenHouse. But each will retain its distinct beer identities and most of the staff.  All five cofounders — Catalana, Dina Dobkin, and Mike Schnebeck from Fort Point, and McDonnell and Shane Goepel from HenHouse — are staying on. A single Fort Point employee on the “accounting and finance side of the business” will be leaving, Catalana says. 

The image shows a cozy cafe with wooden furniture, bookshelves, and greenery. A vintage desk holds papers and a typewriter. A painted chicken mural decorates the wall.
HenHouse is known for its ever-changing lineup of experimental beers. | Source: HenHouse Brewing Company

Each company’s brewing team will continue to produce its beers. For Fort Point, that means the familiar lineup of six, including the popular Sfizio Pilsner and Villager IPA, and a smattering of limited releases, cider, and nonalcoholic brews. For HenHouse, that means pumping out at least one new beer a week, often a hops-forward and experimental creation, like stout made with whole oysters from Hog Island Oyster Co.

Both owners say consumers shouldn’t notice much of a change. Mostly, it just means two of the Bay Area’s craft breweries have a better chance of surviving whatever trying times may come next. “There’s a tremendous amount of unknowns right now,” Catalana says. “But I do think beer, historically, has some resilience to traumatic world and economic effects.” 

Off Menu newsletter logo

Are you a foodie?

Get our editors’ top restaurant picks, access to tough reservations, heads-up on new pop-ups, and more in our Off Menu weekly newsletter.

Lauren Saria can be reached at lsaria@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

BeerBreweriesCraft BeerFood & Drink