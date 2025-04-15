The decision to move was a practical one, says Catalana. He and HenHouse cofounder Collin McDonnell have known each other for a decade and “trauma-bonded” over trying to keep their businesses afloat during the pandemic. President Donald Trump’s trade war wasn’t a primary driver of the decision to join forces, he said, but it will allow the companies to save money through efficiencies. Catalana just negotiated a new contract for aluminum cans, for example, and since he’s now buying for two, he was able to negotiate a better deal. They expect it’ll be the same when it comes to buying hops, grain, and everything else it takes to run a brewery. “People kind of forget that these are manufacturing businesses that just require an unbelievable amount of stainless steel and concrete to run,” McDonnell says.