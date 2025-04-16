It’s not an overstatement to say there’s nowhere in San Francisco quite like Bar Brucato. In fact, there’s likely nothing else like it anywhere in the country. The cozy new restaurant, serving thoughtful California fare, just happens to be perched over the only distillery in San Francisco open to the public. A distillery specializing in amaros, nonetheless. In a time when N/A spirits are trending and restaurants are struggling, it’s a bold experiment. And an awesome one.

Before Brucato opened, the last distillery/restaurant in the city proper was the massive, impersonal, and short-lived Seven Stills in Mission Bay. Dinner at Bar Brucato feels the opposite of that: The 23 tanks and one big still are housed on the ground level, tucked away from the loft-level dining room, which is both familial and feminine. Outfitted with 26 rattan-backed seats, a plinth covered in root-beer-colored Fireclay tile, and effervescent flower arrangements, the dining room — the evening beaming down through a skylight — feels very intimate.