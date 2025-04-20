The final product offers aromas such as wild California bay laurel, redwood, and Douglas fir. They specifically chose a sativa strain, known for its energizing qualities, in the hopes that it will provide a “social high, something that was uplifting and energetic,” Barzelay says. The pre-rolls offer a gentle smoke with subtle woodsy and citrus notes that gives way to a relaxing full-body high.

Despite cannabis being legal in California, there’s still plenty of stigma around smoking, especially in a fine-dining setting. “I think it’s because there’s this fear, like, ‘What will Michelin think about this? Does this erode the dignity of a restaurant that is in many ways quite serious?’” Barzelay says. He and Booth hope Lazy Bear Reserve will change that.

Barzelay and Booth both dabble with cannabis from time to time (“David is more of a vaper. I am a flower person,” Booth says), but personal interest wasn’t what spurred the idea. The collaboration came about after the partners learned about Sonoma Hills Farm’s practices, which include regenerative and organic farming techniques like rotating soil-intensive cannabis with wildflowers and fava beans that revitalize the land. Located in the Petaluma Gap about 30 miles north of the city, the farm grows its cannabis in soil, under direct sunlight — both are rarities in the industry — using water from springs fed by the Stemple Creek Watershed. “It’s a farm that treats their weed the way our favorite farms treat the other ingredients that we use at Lazy Bear,” Barzelay says. “We wouldn’t have done this with anybody else.”