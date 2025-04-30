Kamala for governor? 40 voters talk about ex-VP’s future

Harris was popular among those polled, with 24 saying they like her. However, most would not enthusiastically support a run for governor. Eleven people said she would have their vote, but 22 said it is too soon to decide who should succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is term-limited, in the November 2026 election.

The Standard asked 40 voters at Dolores Park, in BART’s Embarcadero Station, and in SoMa about their feelings on Harris ahead of the gala at the Palace Hotel.

The keynote address at the anniversary gala for Emerge America, a group that trains Democratic women running for office, is Harris’ first major speech since conceding the 2024 presidential election. It’s a supportive audience for the former vice president, who launched her political career in the city.

Kamala Harris is making her return to public life with a speech Wednesday night in a posh San Francisco hotel, as she mulls a run for governor . But while she may have a lot of fans in the city, where she was once district attorney, not everyone is ready to support her.

But it’s too soon for many voters to commit.

“She is bold, brave, and not intimidated,” said Jena McRae, 39. “Right now, it feels like the leaders on the left are just not standing up enough.”

If Harris were to throw her hat in the ring, she’d be entering a crowded field. There are currently nine candidates in the gubernatorial race. However, her name recognition would immediately make her a strong contender.

“I’d want to see who else is running,” said North Beach bartender Claudia Ramos, 24.

“I’d wait and see what her policies would be,” said Rebecca Irizarry, 22, a biology student at San Francisco State University.

Collin White, 25, said he’d support Harris if she runs for governor. White, who lives in an Eighth Street homeless shelter, said his main concern is the construction of high-quality transitional housing for unhoused people. There are more than 187,000 homeless people in California.

When asked what Harris should prioritize, voters cited local and national issues. Some called for opposition to the Trump administration, particularly its deportation policies, while others are more concerned about affordable housing. Ten voters mentioned homelessness as a top-of-mind issue.

“Fuck the SROs, the shelters,” White said. “Everybody needs an apartment.”

Cheaper housing is also Gregory Esqueda’s top priority. The 50-year-old father of four works for a property management company in San Francisco but can’t afford to live in the city.

“I have kids, so the space I need, I have to live 50 minutes outside the city,” the Pittsburg resident said.

Moses Tyler, a 29-year-old who identifies as nonbinary, said their top pick for governor is former Rep. Katie Porter, who “doesn’t seem to take big donor money” and focuses on “working-class Americans.”

Tyler doesn’t support Harris over her support of Israel but said if she does become governor, she should end the war in Gaza and be supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, which is facing a wave of transphobia.

“She’d come up as a ‘rule of law’ candidate, so I’d like her to defend the constitutional rights of the most vulnerable,” Tyler said.

Irizarry, who is pregnant, said Harris should prioritize resources for young mothers, such as increasing payments from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s WIC program, which provides money for low-income women to buy food for themselves and children.

“It’s gonna be hard to stay in school while caring for another human,” she said.