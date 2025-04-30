When I was there Friday night, I was transfixed by a fashionable woman who was all cheekbones and looked like she’d just stepped off a runway. Meanwhile, the eyes of everyone in the dining room were on a corner tucked behind the bar where, our busser excitedly confirmed, Warriors guard Gary Payton II (aka GP2) was ensconced. (The following night, he returned, along with Green, after the Warriors’ Game 3 playoff win.)

But unlike a lot of see-and-be-seen spots, Meski takes its food seriously — and even more so the origins of the cuisines it serves. The menu is a tribute to the heritages of the other two owners: Guma Fassil, a former event producer (and a longtime friend of Green) who is first-generation Ethiopian, and chef Nelson German, who is Dominican. German, whose other two restaurants are Oakland-based Sobre Mesa and AlaMar Dominican Kitchen, describes Meski to me as “celebrating a blend of Black food cultures and giving honor to the people who shed their blood and freedom for us to be here.”