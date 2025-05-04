One of the country’s largest brokerages, Compass, has been particularly aggressive in pushing what it calls, evocatively, “private exclusives.” The pitch can be an effective one: Feel out the market behind the equivalent of a digital velvet rope; if you don’t find the right buyer, you can always go public later.

The practice by brokerages of maintaining private for-sale listings that are only available to their clients is increasingly widespread — to the frustration of unaffiliated agents. Listings of so-called “hidden homes” aren’t publicly distributed through the multiple listing service (MLS) databases that populate entries on sites Zillow or Redfin, making them popular with celebrities, high-net-worth types, and others who put a premium on privacy.

Her heart dropped. Chopp attempted to explain that restricting the market of potential buyers could ultimately lower their home’s sale price, but the allure was too strong. She lost the sale.

The pair had one reservation: An agent from a rival brokerage had told them about a private network of listings only viewable by its clients. They were intrigued by this “whisper network of exclusivity” and were worried about missing out, Chopp recalled.

East Bay real estate agent Andrea Chopp was working to close in on a potential five-figure payday when she heard the words people in her profession increasingly fear. Chopp, who works for Redfin, was in talks with a couple who wanted to sell their Craftsman-style North Berkeley home, which she pegged at a sell-price above $1.5 million.

“On the one hand, I’m glad someone finally has the power to stand up to this practice,” said agent Jodi Nishimura , who’s part of the Kai Real Estate group. “On the other hand, it’s Zillow, who for many years has been eating into agents’ hard-earned bread and butter.”

For agents, who tend to have decidedly mixed feelings about Zillow, it was as though King Kong had emerged from the jungle to whomp Godzilla upside the head. Whom to root for: the platform squeezing them to pay fees for leads, or the mega-brokerage luring away their clients?

At least, that used to be the model. On April 10, the listings giant Zillow made a power move of its own, declaring that any home listed as a private exclusive would no longer appear on its platform, the biggest real estate site on the internet, by the end of this month.

Rampant finger-pointing

While Compass isn’t the only brokerage with these exclusives, it currently advertises more than 100 in San Francisco on its website. The firm argues that a private network is the right choice for certain sellers, including anyone who doesn’t want to publicize details about their home or invite inside curious lookie-loos with little intention to buy.

Detractors are also quick to point out that the practice allows Compass to double its commissions, since its agents are on both sides of the equation when a home is sold through a private listing. The sale of a $2 million home could bring a six-figure payout, for example.

Critics call it a drag. Consumer advocates have described private listings as “terrible for buyers” and called upon the Department of Justice to investigate. Other brokerages have compared them to modern day redlining, or a predatory practice.

For the brokerage, there’s also the competitive advantage it can hold over the heads of rivals — because having rarified listings is a selling point. Would-be buyers who want to get full access to all the potentially perfect Victorians or airy, modern lofts that Compass is selling in San Francisco would have to sign up to work with one of its agents. The network is billed as a “critical advantage in an inventory-constrained market.”

The pitch can also be attractive to those looking to sell quickly, due to a death or divorce, or those who want to sell in, say, eight months, but would move out sooner for the right price. Compass touts data that shows that premarketed homes were associated with an average higher sale price last year.

“This isn’t about protecting consumers,” Florance wrote on LinkedIn . “It’s about protecting Zillow’s ability to profit from listings by selling leads to competing agents.”

The move sent shock waves through the industry, with some firms like Redfin quickly aligning with Zillow by also agreeing to ban these listings, while others accused the company of abusing its scale in the market. The CEO of Homes.com and CoStar group, Andy Florance, called it “a pure power play of epic proportions.”

Zillow has framed its decree as a fight for transparency and fairness. It cites its own data that says that privately listed homes sell for less — including by as much as $30,000 in California .

Nearly every party in the industry has been taking sides and bashing others for screwing people over.

“This is literally a few bad actors who are trying to move the industry back in time and make more money at the expense of buyers and sellers,” said Zillow executive Errol Samuelson. He argued that private listings mean “turning off the lights for a portion of the market, for buyers who no longer see everything.”

Ryan Schneider, CEO of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., which owns Coldwell Banker and Sotheby’s International Realty, said in the company’s first quarter earnings call that “we believe it is best for buyers to see all the inventory, and most critically, it helps sellers get the highest price for their home, full stop.”

Zillow’s announcement received blowback too.

Local real estate agent Kerri Naslund-Monday said the company’s stance is far from altruistic. “Zillow’s market is selling leads, so they’re afraid that they’re going to lose attention if they don’t have all the data,” she said.

Naslund-Monday, too, often markets homes for sale privately and questions how Zillow would even be able to find which listings to ban. “All’s fair in love and war,” she said. “If they’re going to be selling our very own listings back to us as leads, maybe they should have to do a little hunting every once in a while.”

Kevin Patsel, a Compass exec representing Northern California, said Zillow’s strategy is meant as a scare tactic intended to stop consumers from considering an option that might be good for them.