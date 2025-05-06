Across the Bay Area, domestic and international Asian brands are finding a path — propelled by demographic and cultural sea changes — into big-box spaces that were inaccessible to their predecessors because of prejudice by landlords and shoppers.

Grocery chains, big-box pharmacies, and department stores are shuttering locations, leaving hollowed-out shopping districts in the process. But you’d never know it from the eruption of consumer enthusiasm that greets seemingly every new manifestation of a beloved or fast-growing international brand.

The buzziest new businesses in recent months have been Asian brands testing the waters in the Bay Area. The frenzy around these openings is reminiscent of the mad rush for Coachella tickets or the peak of Black Friday insanity.

Teens pack Round1, the arcade inside a former Nordstrom, past midnight for a slim chance to win an anime plushy . Hundreds line up at a Korean grocery store in a closed JCPenney to taste freshly fried fish cakes. Superfans beg strangers online to nab a sold-out reservation to snap selfies with their favorite Nintendo characters at a previously boarded-up gift shop.

One key example is a former Best Buy that has sat empty in the City Center Mall for eight years. City officials and Amazon executives promised for years that they would open a Whole Foods market at the site, but those plans were quietly scrapped in 2024, leaving the 50,000-square-foot space vacant.

The openings of Round1 and Jagalchi, the Korean market, represent not only a much-needed bright spot in commercial real estate but a direct solution to the problem of vacancies.

Another factor that helped the deal cross the finish line was the fact that T&T CEO Tina Lee’s great aunt and brother both live in the Bay Area.

Through the process, which involved three tours, the brokers had to assuage T&T’s headline-driven fears about shoplifting and general mayhem in San Francisco. Eventually, the company was won over by the densely populated neighborhoods that surround the location, mainly the Inner Richmond and Presidio Heights.

Enter an unexpected savior: T&T Supermarket, an Asian grocery chain based in Canada. Even though the location wasn’t officially listed for lease, brokers from The Econic Company and CBRE pitched it to the fast-growing retailer, known for fresh-made offerings like dim sum, roasted Peking duck, and made-to-order Chinese crepes.

Another T&T store will open at Westgate Mall in San Jose in the fall of 2025 and the San Francisco store is slated to open in the winter of 2026.

“Ethnic groups now have the buying power to shop in a way they feel like they deserve,” said Jennifer Lee, a vice chairwoman at Deloitte Canada who specializes in the North American consumer market.

Asian groceries are a major contributor to the revival. The opening of Jagalchi in March at Daly City’s Serramonte Center saw hundreds queuing up for steamed jin mandoo buns even before the market was fully stocked.

Japanese grocer and department store Hashi Market is taking the place of a shuttered Sprouts in Cupertino. In the East Bay, Tokyo Central Market is set to open as the major tenant at Bay Street Emeryville in its first Bay Area location, at a site initially built for Amazon Fresh.

“The reason why these retailers are reaching new heights today just speaks to how the overall Asian market has been underserved for so long,” said James Chung, founder and principal of The Econic Company, which represented T&T and brought Korean grocer H Mart to the Bay Area a decade ago.