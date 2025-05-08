Robert Saleh 2.0 has arrived. Here’s what that means for the 49ers

So 2025 presents a very different situation than those formative years when the 49ers’ cupboard was relatively bare.

That was Saleh’s reference to his decision to join the 49ers over other suitors and to the 2017 and 2018 seasons, during which the team’s defense — woefully short on talent — struggled mightily. Saleh’s unit roared to life in 2019. Not coincidentally, that was the year the 49ers drafted star edge rusher Nick Bosa No. 2 overall.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for this organization,” said Saleh, the 49ers’ headlining offseason acquisition who returns to the same role he held under John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan from 2017-2020. “They gave me so much. It wasn’t easy and it could’ve been very easy for them to move on from me. So I’m indebted to this organization and those men for the rest of my life. They stuck with me.”

That made Thursday a particularly informative day, because the entire trio — defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak, and special teams coordinator Brant Boyer — spoke to the media for the first time since this offseason.

Entering this 2025 season, the 49ers’ radical renovation has also covered the coaching staff: The team has new coordinators for all three phases of the game.

Saleh has also grown as a coordinator since then. The 49ers’ defense evolved over his first four-year stint with the team. Saleh pointed at the 2019 season, during which the 49ers moved away from their original Seattle-style, Cover-3 dependence to a Wide-9, quarters-based approach as the most dramatic step. Saleh left to be head coach of the New York Jets in 2021. He built one of the league’s best defenses there before his dismissal in 2024. Throughout that run, Saleh continued tweaking his scheme and now will look to merge years of experience with two separate teams into the best product possible for the 49ers in 2025.

“From a talent standpoint, Bosa’s here, Fred [Warner], [Deommodore Lenoir], Renardo [Green] — there’s a lot of good talent on this defense,” Saleh said. “So it’s not nearly what 2017 was.”

“Some things are meshed, some things are coming in that are new. A lot of it may seem similar, but there’s a lot of nuance that makes a difference.”

“You’re always trying to stay two years ahead of the offense,” Saleh said. “And when we went to the Jets, there were a lot of different things that we started to do. And even now — while we have some things from the Jets — there’s stuff that has evolved over the course of the last four years here, and obviously with the league there’s stuff happening — a lot of really cool concepts, a lot of really cool things.

It’s impossible to pinpoint exactly how big the 49ers’ defensive transformation will be in 2025. For one, the team’s 17 rookies only just arrived at the team facility Thursday afternoon. They’ll take the field as part of an introductory minicamp on Friday. Saleh and his staff have loads of evaluation to do as they formulate more definite plans for the season.

“It’s going to be a crash course,” Saleh said, “and if any of [the rookies] are worthy, they’ll be on the field Week 1.”

The 49ers spent their first five picks on defensive players for the first time since their famous 1981 draft, which netted Hall of Fame DB Ronnie Lott and several other impact players (mere months later, the 49ers won their first Super Bowl title). Posting on social media throughout the recent draft, team owner Jed York even joked about how abundantly the 49ers were feeding Saleh’s unit with their picks.

“The board fell our way from a defensive standpoint,” Saleh said. “There were a lot of guys on offense that were graded higher that [offensive coaches were] excited to go get, but they got pulled off the board. And I was standing in the back of the room like, ‘Hey, I got a guy.’ It happened the way it happened, but there was tremendous collaboration through the process.”

That collaboration, Saleh said, was another main driver behind his decision to return. His experience with the Jets very clearly soured in comparison to his initial four years with the 49ers.

“This organization is the gold standard with regard to collaboration and communication,” Saleh said. “Most buildings maybe spend a week in terms of communication between the scouting department and coaching staff with regards to the draft. But [the 49ers] will spend three to four weeks just grinding on tape, offense, defense, special teams, and going deep into the seventh-round, undrafted free agent-type players.