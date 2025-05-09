How the 49ers’ rookie minicamp showcased their defensive overhaul

The 49ers also signed 25-year-old offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and 27-year-old cornerback Dallis Flowers. To make room for those two players, they waived cornerback Tre Tomlinson with an injury designation and waived offensive lineman Jalen McKenzie, the son of former Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie.

If Jackson clears waivers, the 49ers will be free to re-sign him whenever he’s healthy. But cutting Jackson now gives the team an extra 90-man roster spot to bolster offseason competition. And it promptly used that opening, signing veteran offensive tackle Andre Dillard — a 2019 first-round draft pick — on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Jackson, a second-round draft pick in 2022, was the 49ers’ highest-picked defensive end between Nick Bosa (the No. 2 overall pick in 2019) and Mykel Williams (the No. 11 pick here in 2025). The 49ers waived Jackson with a failed physical designation, which means he hasn’t recovered from a 2023 patellar tendon tear.

That’s been a central theme of this 49ers’ offseason, and it was especially pronounced Friday, when the team’s rookies went through their first practice right after the 49ers cut edge rusher Drake Jackson.

Out with the old, and in with the new.

Below is Williams, the first-round pick from Georgia, who promptly plowed over a 49ers staffer during drill work.

It seemed timely that, mere minutes after cutting Jackson, the 49ers’ prized collection of rookie D-linemen — one of which will be tasked with directly taking over his role — made their first walk onto the team’s practice field.

But Collins was quick to point out that he isn’t the only easily identifiable member of the 17-player rookie class. The 49ers also drafted a third lineman, Indiana defensive tackle CJ West, who’s noticeable — but in a stouter way.

Like Williams, the 49ers’ second pick of the draft — former Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins — is known for his size. At 6-foot-5 and about 330 pounds, Collins was easy for other 49ers rookies to recognize as they assembled for this weekend’s minicamp.

It started with Collins, who was merely an observer due to a minor calf issue, watching Williams, West, and undrafted 301-pound tackle Sebastian Valdez go through warmups. There was considerably more size on the D-line portion of the field than at any 49ers’ minicamp in recent memory, and that served as visual confirmation of the team’s massive reinvestment in that position group via the recent draft.

“It’s not been the most encouraging thing,” Lynch said in February. “Hopefully it takes a turn for the positive.”

Jackson’s three-sack performance to open the 2023 season at Pittsburgh was certainly a promising step, but he didn’t record another sack before suffering the knee injury that would end his tenure with the 49ers. The team, including its typically optimistic general manager John Lynch, had clearly grown frustrated with Jackson’s problematic recovery earlier in this offseason.

At least some of the 49ers’ spending on the defensive front, of course, was necessary because injuries so severely limited Jackson over his time with the team. The 49ers had picked him at No. 61 overall in 2022 — their first pick in the draft that netted quarterback Brock Purdy with its very last selection — with hopes that he’d develop into reliable bookend for Bosa.

About two weeks after Lynch made that comment at the NFL Scouting Combine, the 49ers released veteran defensive linemen Maliek Collins and Leonard Floyd. Lynch’s directive was clear: He was looking to thoroughly renovate the defensive line by fostering as much rookie competition as reasonably possible. Cutting Jackson, therefore, serves a similar purpose as releasing Collins and Floyd. The gates are open for full-fledged offseason competition featuring as many healthy D-line bodies as possible.

Alfred Collins seems to have gotten that memo.

“It’s going to take work,” Collins said when asked of his new pairing on the interior with West. “I know I’m going to work, and it looks like he’s going to work. … I’m going to practice my ass off so it translates to the game. That’s what I’m going to have to do to contribute.”

Collins said he models his game after 6-foot-8 lineman Calais Campbell, who’ll be a surefire Hall of Famer once his illustrious playing career is over.