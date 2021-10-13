‘Phoenix Day’ to celebrate the revival of San Francisco’s streets

For Katy Birnbaum, who heads programming for San Francisco’s beloved Sunday Streets festivals, the arrival of the novel coronavirus in March of 2020 was a tough blow.

She’d already secured the numerous city permits, the dozens of corporate sponsors, and the array of community partners needed for the first event of the season, expected to draw 20,00 people. Just two days before kick-off, she got the dreaded phone call from the health department that Sunday Streets 2020 would have to be cancelled.

“It brought this level of stress and hardship that the organization has never gone through,” said Birnbaum, associate director of Livable City, the non-profit behind the event. “There was definitely some grief and the immediate need for a transition that at the time we were not prepared for.”

Now, after an 18-month hiatus and in the spirit of building community, Livable City will host their first-ever citywide open streets event, called Phoenix Day. It will feature the classic Sunday Streets routes, which connect neighborhoods with car-free streets, as well as a 20-plus mile bike ride, community-organized block parties and sidewalk sales organized by local business owners. The event will take place this Sunday, Oct. 17, from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Originally inspired by the Ciclovía open-streets festival in in Bogotá, Colombia, San Francisco’s Sunday Streets transforms one to four miles of streets into car-free community spaces across various neighborhoods such as the Western Addition, the Sunset, SoMA, Mission, Excelsior, Dogpatch, Bayview and Tenderloin districts. It has run seasonally from March to October since 2008, typically drawing over 100,000 attendees.

Routes were traditionally chosen in part to link underserved neighborhoods that lack access to green space and recreational activities. The events feature a series of activity hubs, each with unique themes ranging from art to bike repair, and also seek to help businesses better connect with their communities.