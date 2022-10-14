Whimsical Corona Heights house draws crowds with elaborate Halloween display

The pair has completed two extensive renovations on their home since they purchased it in 1997. Joffrion, a retired architect, was inspired to decorate from the very beginning.

Locals flock to the house on Halloween, with the couple distributing full-size candy bars from 11 in the morning to midnight. Eventually, the trick-or-treaters started coming into his living room for pizza. Joffrion dressed up like the Grim Reaper for a few years but stopped when he realized he wasn’t spooking people anymore.