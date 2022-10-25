Did you feel that?

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter almost nine miles east of San Jose’s Seven Trees neighborhood shook up the Bay Area at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was followed by a 3.1 magnitude earthquake at 11:47 a.m., and the aftershock’s epicenter was 9.3 miles east of Seven Trees, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It’s unclear if the tremors caused any injuries or damage to buildings, but the USGS reported there is a “low likelihood of casualties and damage.”

The earthquake occurred on the Calaveras Fault, according to the USGS, and the strongest shaking was felt from San Jose to Santa Cruz. Light to weak shaking was felt in San Francisco and as far away as the Central Valley, according to the USGS.

The last notable temblor on that fault happened in October 2007, which was a magnitude 5.4 magnitude quake named the Alum Rock earthquake. The same fault went off in 1984 with the 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Morgan Hill.

USGS estimated that the chance of an aftershock with a magnitude over 5 in the next week was less than 1%.

Just last week, the Bay Area marked the 33rd anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake, a 6.9 magnitude temblor that plunged the region into chaos on Oct. 17, 1989. So far, there have been no reports of major damage caused by today’s quake in San Francisco.