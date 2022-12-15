Believe it or not, the popular party drug ketamine, or "Special K" as it's colloquially known, can be obtained easily and legally online through telemedicine companies like Mindbloom or Everyone's M.D. All you need is a prescription from a doctor, and you can get it delivered right to your door.
Our data editor Anna Tong wanted to put that ordering process to the test. Watch our video to see what her experience of being prescribed ketamine online was like—and whether that ease in acquiring it is considered a good or bad thing.