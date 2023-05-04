Warriors vs. Lakers: We asked ChatGPT to make a celebrity lineup

After a narrow defeat Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors are heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

From Rick Barry to Steph Curry and Wilt Chamberlain to LeBron James, both teams have been home to some of the best ever to play the game. The respective talent pools of each franchise has, in turn, attracted many high-profile fans—many of whom can often be spotted sitting courtside at Chase Center in San Francisco and the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

In the runup to this series, we at The Standard got to wondering what would happen if the movie stars, rap icons and business moguls on the sidelines were asked to lace up their sneakers and hit the hardwood. And so, we asked artificial intelligence to help us field a team of celebrity players for both sides.