Nationally, the Fourth of July may mark the United States’ official adoption of the Declaration of Independence. But here in San Francisco, the date has taken on additional significance in the past 50 years. On July 4, 1973, Sutro Tower began beaming TV and radio signals out to the city and wider Bay Area.

The 977-foot-high broadcast tower situated atop Mount Sutro is an integral part of San Francisco’s infrastructure. Serving more than 1 million people, the tower transmits signals for 10 television stations and three FM radio stations, along with wireless and mobile communications for taxi dispatchers, emergency responders and law enforcement all over the bay.

Once considered an eyesore, the iconic landmark has aged well. It is now firmly enmeshed in the city’s pop culture landscape—and has inspired everything from cheeky Twitter accounts to artistic homages—including an exhibition of creative Sutro Tower tributes at RVCA SF Gallery, which opened Friday and runs through the end of July.