The ultimate guide to San Francisco Bay Area bookstores

“It's a big commitment these days to invest in a book—both time-wise and money-wise—so it's very important to us to have customers walk out with a treasure,” says Finlay, who loves recommending titles to customers of the bookstore she and her husband Jon Burchard took over four years ago and transformed into a Downtown Vallejo destination. “I've had people yell out their car windows or stop me in the grocery store or the vet's office to tell me about how much they loved the book I recommended—it makes my whole day!”