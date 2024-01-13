To ease your transition into the pickleballing lifestyle, we checked out courts across the city to find the most welcoming spots for newbies, learned the etiquette for grabbing a spot in the queue and looked for ways to maximize playtime and minimize annoyance.

Despite a growing number of pickleball courts popping up across the city in response to spiking demand, it can feel impossible for newcomers to navigate the pickleball scene. On a weekend, it’s not an uncommon experience to show up at a local park, like Presidio Wall Playground, only to encounter hordes of players circling a court like vultures eyeing a still-warm carcass. Translation: It can get nasty out there … and not only during gameplay.

What it’s not, however, is readily accessible—at least not in San Francisco, where there are far more interested players than there are available courts.

Pay-to-Play or Pickup Style

To get a lay of the land, we recommend checking out pickleballsf.com , which has an exhaustive list of both public and private pickleball courts. The Recreation and Park Department's website has details on the city’s facilities.

If you choose the pay route, there are several new dedicated pickleball clubs to choose from throughout the city. The advantages include having a wide range of hours, little to no wait time and the opportunity to play in an interesting or state-of-the-art setting. The only disadvantage is the cost.

You have two choices: Pay to play at a private court or take your chances at a free city facility.

Private Courts

The colorful courts at Rec in Japantown rent for $6 for every 30 minutes of play, up to two hours. You can also catch the ferry to Bay Padel on Treasure Island, a brand new pickleball and padel club inside a spacious hangar with sky-high ceilings, an art gallery, a Wi-Fi equipped co-working space and swanky lounge areas. The club charges nonmembers $8-$10 per person for an hour of play, depending on peak times—and even offers game times as early as 7 a.m. Early birds can expect gorgeous Bay Bridge sunrise views if they hit the courts at that hour.

You can play pickleball from morning till night at The Hub in Alameda, a new gym and sports club inside a decommissioned U.S. Navy air station. The eight courts sit where military planes were assembled and repaired for decades and are available for open play all day with a $25 pass. The Hub’s San Jose location also offers unlimited open play: “$30 for as much pickleball as you can,” said associate Reid Rolfes.

Public Courts

If you prefer not to pay for your pickle, the city offers a wide range of pickleball options, including 63 outdoor courts, eight indoor courts and 22 courts specifically dedicated to pickleball that don’t split time with tennis.

Each court has its own rules, so be sure to read up on the requirements for reservations or walk-on play—and whether you need to bring a net or can find one stored nearby. You can look over court specs at a glance on this handy Rec & Parks chart, and several city courts can be reserved via Spotery for free.

The most popular of the city’s courts—at Presidio Wall—has turned into a zoo, according to many players, so we recommend the city’s newest pickleball complex at Carl Larsen Park for its plethora of courts (eight!). The Crossing at East Cut is known for its friendly, first-come, first-served courts open daily from 7 a.m.-10 p.m., and Upper Noe Recreation Center is very beginner-friendly.