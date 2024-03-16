Ingleside’s Ocean Avenue has one of the city’s last sewing machine repair stores (Serge a Lot), one of its best hamburger stands (Beep's Burgers), a sprawling pet store in a former bank (Expert Pet) and a recently expanded plant store (The Plant Lady SF) that was filled to capacity on a recent Wednesday.

It has a buzzy upscale Italian restaurant (Ofena), down the street in Lakeside Village that serves sandwiches for lunch on warm Rize Up Bakery bread. There’s live music in a homey brewery (Ocean Ale House) and one of the city’s only Laotian joints (Champa Garden)—which is across the way from a hot yoga studio in a former Masonic temple (Yoga Flow). There’s dim sum and homestyle Cantonese, the best garlic fries in the city and a Black-owned bar (The Ave Bar) with an all-Nor-Cal beer menu.

So why is a neighborhood with so much great stuff so often forgotten by people in the city? “For a lot of San Franciscans,” said Woody LaBounty, president of the nonprofit SF Heritage, “it’s terra incognito.”

Ingleside is the city’s ultimate IYKYK neighborhood (if you know you know), a place where people remember your pet’s name and your drink order, where single-family homes with actual lawns hug the hills. History is not forgotten in Ingleside.