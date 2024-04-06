So much so that Dede’s thrown fantastical pizza parties and food fights—he’s been sewn back together 18 times due to injuries from his various escapades—and in the real world, he’s accompanied the family on international trips to Australia and Canada as Ronin’s plus-one. “So Dede really has this wonderful, adventurous life, and I feel like we're kind of along for the ride,” Tuohy said.

Adding to that adventure is the family’s now dogged—and some might say over the top—search for the stuffed animal, which began in earnest on March 27 after the family noticed that the plushie tree mammal wasn’t glued to Ronin’s hip when he returned home from school.



After the initial shock—“there’s definitely been tears,” Tuohy said—the family figured that Dede had probably been left in class or was somewhere in the family’s home. But when the stuffed animal wasn’t to be found under any cushion, that’s when they “expanded the search radius.”