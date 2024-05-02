In a video posted Thursday by @FriscoLive415, a man can be seen wearing glasses and a shiesty mask while filming himself riding along San Francisco’s Embarcadero before lifting the phone outside and capturing at least two police cars in pursuit behind him.



“We them guys! There’s 10 cops chasing me! On my granny!” the man says in the video. “They say to bip? They say, keep bipping!” the man says, before adding “Man, fuck that bip, bruh” before another person in the car answers by repeating him.