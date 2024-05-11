Ryan Lau,15, a freshman at Lowell High School started learning how to do lion and dragon dancing from the school’s dance group in October as a way to be part of a community on campus.

“It’s not as easy as you think it is,” said Lau, whose role on Saturday was to handle his team’s dragon tail.You have to put in a lot of time and hard work into it, you can’t just come into the dance and expect to be good.”