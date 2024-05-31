Seven years after the HBO drama Big Little Lies introduced a whole new generation to the beauty of Big Sur, the storm-battered region got a bit of welcome news: Visitors might soon be able to stay the night nearby. A derelict, 2.5-acre parcel of oceanfront land near the Rocky Creek Bridge may once again be a full-service restaurant and inn, complete with public restrooms, now that the California Coastal Commission has reached an agreement with the landowner, billionaire Patrice Pastor.

According to the Mercury News, under the terms of the agreement, Pastor may redevelop the site of the former Rocky Point restaurant, which operated from 1947 until 2020 and which he purchased in 2021 for $8 million. The current refurbishment plan calls for a 166-seat restaurant plus a 14-room inn.

Kirk Gafill, the president of the Big Sur Chamber of Commerce, said several buildings currently stand on the Rocky Point parcel, including rental units, although he was uncertain whether any redevelopment proposal involved refurbishment or demolition. In either case, Pastor’s plans will considerably improve the public’s ability to enjoy Big Sur.

“Most of the public services on the Big Sur coast are offered by private businesses, so anytime a private business closes, it’s a significant diminishment of services to the traveling public,” Gafill said.

Although public access to Rocky Point’s trails and vistas has not been seriously impeded in the interim, Pastor agreed to unlock the defunct restaurant’s gates and remove any “no trespassing” signs, replacing them with signage indicating the public may visit the site. Per the Mercury News, he also agreed to construct a restroom, improve the existing trails and ensure that drivers can safely park their cars along that dramatic stretch of Highway 1, approximately two-and-a-half hours south of San Francisco.