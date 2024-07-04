Cheaper still is the crab stick and corn toast sandwich ($6.95). The unusual combo harkens to two common dishes: Korean corn cheese, which is exactly what it sounds like, and Korean crab omelet. The sandwich starts with two pieces of toasted and buttered sweet bread, which cradle a light and fluffy egg omelet. There are kernels of sweet corn and strips of imitation crab scattered throughout, plus melted cheese, spicy and regular mayonnaise, purple cabbage and a dusting of sweet-salty furikake.