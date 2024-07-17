Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Politics & Policy

Mark Farrell reveals ‘bold’ vision for downtown. Mayor calls it a ChatGPT plan

The image shows a vibrant park with people relaxing on grass, a playground, an amphitheater, a clock tower in the background, and market stalls with bright umbrellas.
A proposed plan by San Francisco mayoral candidate Mark Farrell to transform the current Embarcadero Plaza into a new park. | Source: Courtesy Mark Farrell Campaign
By Han Li

A lush green plaza where children and families gather, an outdoor concert hall with sparkling lights and a bustling night market selling sizzling food for tourists.

That’s Mark Farrell’s vision for San Francisco’s downtown — at least, according to a rendering of the mayoral candidate’s idea. On Wednesday, the former interim mayor and supervisor, who touts his private sector background as a venture capitalist, unveiled his ambitious — some would say pie-in-the-sky — plan for the city’s downtown recovery.

“As the only candidate with significant and successful private sector experience, I will be bold, creative, and proactive in bringing this vision to life,” Farrell said.

The image shows Embarcadero Plaza with a clock tower as the centerpiece, surrounded by palm trees. The sky is clear blue, and there's an American flag on the right.The image shows a vibrant park with people relaxing on grass, a playground, an amphitheater, a clock tower in the background, and market stalls with bright umbrellas.
Drag to compare
Press left and right to compare
San Francisco mayoral candidate Mark Farrell proposed a plan to transform the Embarcadero Plaza into a new park. | Courtesy Mark Farrell Campaign

Over the course of 20 years, Farrell wants to overhaul the downtown waterfront by converting some buildings to mixed residential and commercial use, providing tax incentives for companies with in-office work mandates and establishing a government agency to oversee the area’s recovery.

Specifically, Farrell wants to transform the Embarcadero Plaza, a spacious outdoor area that’s home to the dilapidated Vaillancourt Fountain, into a bustling new park. He also wants more police, denser housing and private vehicles back on Market Street. 

He blasted Mayor London Breed’s downtown recovery plan as “a throw-spaghetti-at-the-wall approach,” saying many of her ideas are going nowhere. Breed has suggested building a soccer stadium at Westfield Mall, as well as a new University of California campus, which the university administration has rejected.

However, Farrell’s approach partially overlaps with what Breed has been doing to boost San Francisco’s lagging downtown. Breed has worked to incentivize office-to-housing conversions, establish tax credits for businesses and improve public safety in the area. The mayor has also proposed outdoor partying zones featuring open-air alcohol sales and introduced pop-up shops in vacant storefronts.

The image shows two people speaking at separate events. The woman on the left, wearing a blue dress, stands behind multiple microphones, while the man on the right, in a suit and tie, speaks into a single mic.
A spokesperson for Mayor London Breed says Mark Farrell’s plan sounds like ChatGPT-generated content. | Source: The Standard

In a statement, Breed’s campaign mocked Farrell’s idea of the 20-year vision, describing it as ChatGPT-generated content, and said Breed is taking bold action now.

“Humans will land on Mars and flying cars will be traversing the city by the time Farrell’s plan is complete,” Joe Arellano, a spokesperson for her campaign, said in an emailed statement. He also criticized Farrell’s plan for creating another layer of city bureaucracy.

The question of how to revitalize San Francisco’s downtown in the age of remote work is one of the most contentious topics in the mayor’s race.

A full recovery could take decades as the office vacancy rate remains high. But studies show that the downtown area’s nightlife is coming back with many night market and music events expected to draw big crowds.

Han Li can be reached at han@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

City HallElections 2024Housing & DevelopmentPolitics & Policy