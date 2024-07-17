“As the only candidate with significant and successful private sector experience, I will be bold, creative, and proactive in bringing this vision to life,” Farrell said.

That’s Mark Farrell’s vision for San Francisco’s downtown — at least, according to a rendering of the mayoral candidate’s idea. On Wednesday, the former interim mayor and supervisor, who touts his private sector background as a venture capitalist, unveiled his ambitious — some would say pie-in-the-sky — plan for the city’s downtown recovery.

A lush green plaza where children and families gather, an outdoor concert hall with sparkling lights and a bustling night market selling sizzling food for tourists.

Over the course of 20 years, Farrell wants to overhaul the downtown waterfront by converting some buildings to mixed residential and commercial use, providing tax incentives for companies with in-office work mandates and establishing a government agency to oversee the area’s recovery.

Specifically, Farrell wants to transform the Embarcadero Plaza, a spacious outdoor area that’s home to the dilapidated Vaillancourt Fountain, into a bustling new park. He also wants more police, denser housing and private vehicles back on Market Street.

He blasted Mayor London Breed’s downtown recovery plan as “a throw-spaghetti-at-the-wall approach,” saying many of her ideas are going nowhere. Breed has suggested building a soccer stadium at Westfield Mall, as well as a new University of California campus, which the university administration has rejected.