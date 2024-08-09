If BlindPig sounds a little like a Chinese-inflected tiki bar, rest assured — it’s not. The drinks are not sugary; there’s no problematic blurring of Polynesia with the Caribbean; it doesn’t rain indoors like it does at the Tonga Room. At the same time, several drinks do incorporate fire, mostly by burning an aromatic garnish. Think of it as “post-tiki,” maybe, while acknowledging the place of baijiu, the high-alcohol Chinese spirit distilled from sorghum. Li believes baijiu’s time has come. (Polkcha, a new Korean-inspired cocktail bar six blocks away, makes heavy use of the spirit as well.)