Beverage director Victor Pichardo, who’s considering an even more upscale version of the tower with caviar and truffle chips, says the group drink is “slinging like crazy.” The vodka martini is refreshing and citrusy, while the gin version veers in a dirtier, saltier direction. “It’s kind of like a classic, pinkies-up thing,” he said.

Union Street in Cow Hollow may be a bit fancier than Chestnut Street in the nearby Marina, but it’s still a hard-partying place. That means a crowd that might be into over-the-top drink presentations like The Brixton’s tree-shaped “Tini Tower” ($60) festooned with six miniature gin and vodka martinis, roughly equivalent to four or five regular-sized cocktails. Accoutrements like olives, chips, and nuts spring from other branches. Yes, such a thing exists at the Brixton, a longtime hotspot that reopened Aug. 29 after a three-and-a-half-month refurbishment.

This isn’t the first pivot, in other words — but the Brixton is still the Brixton, complete with a $199 “members only” program that gives superfans access to priority reservations, tasting experiences, and omakase dinners.

Having opened in the early aughts as a restaurant and bar, the Brixton ditched food service during the pandemic. Now it has been refined into a proper lunch-and-dinner New American gastropub, a more elegant version of its original incarnation. (A second location near Oracle Park closed in 2023.)

Pichardo and chef Joey Altman’s team brightened up the considerable (and formerly very dark) interior, updated the cocktail menu, and upped the ante on the food — adding items like hamachi crudo ($23), a bone-in pork chop with hoisin-ginger glaze ($32), and a legit contender for the world’s thickest mozzarella sticks ($16). The ethos is simple: Keep it approachable, if a little more grown-up.

Patrons are noticing the changes — perhaps thanks to all that additional light. “A lot of people have said, ‘You guys have a skylight now?’” Pichardo said. “We’ve always had a skylight! You just never noticed it because it was dark in here.”

There’s a lot of tequila and mezcal on the updated cocktail menu, as in the zesty Be My Baby ($15), which involves not just habanero- and jalapeño-infused tequila but a bit of chile oil, tempered by cooling cucumber syrup. “If you don’t like spice, I highly recommend you do not drink that one,” Pichardo said.