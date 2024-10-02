Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Food & Drink

Down with grocery-store sushi; long live these 5 to-go spots

There’s never been a better time to eat beautifully marbled chutoro on the couch.

This image shows a variety of sushi dishes. At the center is a round bowl of rice topped with diced raw fish, roe, and seaweed. Surrounding it are trays of various sushi.
With the opening of Ebiko downtown, the city’s takeout sushi scene has officially leveled up. | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard
By Lauren Saria

Technically, Ebiko opens at 11 a.m. But five minutes before the hour, the doors to the 2-week-old restaurant are already open to Mission Street, and a customer is inside, eyeing the refrigerated case full of sushi. On its shelves, containers showcase beautifully marbled chutoro, or medium fatty bluefin tuna, and neatly cut pieces of salmon, tuna, and tamago (Japanese rolled omelette), each displayed like a precious jewel on a bed of white rice. 

It used to be that if you wanted sushi to go, you had two options: the gummy grocery-store stuff or takeout from a sit-down restaurant. But these days, takeout specialists like Ebiko and the 3-month-old Aji Kiji are making it possible to enjoy premium nigiri, sashimi, and maki rolls at your desk, on the couch, or, well, pretty much wherever you choose. 

And the trend doesn’t show signs of slowing. David Liu, whose family is in the sushi restaurant business, opened the first Ebiko location in Oakland in 2022 and plans to bring a third to North Beach early next year. “I think people are just now discovering that you can get fresh sushi that’s grab-and-go,” Liu says. “But [takeout] works well because the quality of the food doesn’t really change much from what you get at the restaurant.” 

Want to get a taste for yourself? Here are five places to pick up stunning sushi to go.

Ebiko

A hand with a gold bracelet is selecting a plastic container of sushi from a refrigerated display stocked with various sushi options at a store.
Ebiko's refrigerated case offers an array of grab-and-go sushi. | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard

This bright FiDi spot caters to the downtown lunch crowd with ready-made maki, sashimi, nigiri sets, and donburi. Everything — including the omakase nigiri, a chef’s choice of seven pieces of premium fish ($16.99) — costs $20 or less. For simpler tastes, try the rolls, which can be paired with sides that include seaweed salad ($3.50). The mini uni don ($8.50) is a worthwhile splurge, featuring two fingers of briny sea urchin over vinegary rice. The restaurant, which accepts orders online, also stocks Japanese snacks and drinks.

Address
100 1st St., Suite 16, SoMa
Website
ebikosushi.com

Aji Kiji 

A woman stands in front of a glass display case filled with neatly arranged food containers, holding her phone. Bottles of beverages are on the counter nearby.
Aji Kiji, a takeout-only counter, serves Michelin-quality sushi in beautifully arranged boxes. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Located one block from the Japan Center Malls, Aji Kiji isn’t just great takeout sushi — it’s the best in town. Chef-owner Jinwoong Lim prepares a limited number of stunning boxes every day, and each is a work of art starring a rainbow of fresh fish, delicate flower-shaped pickles, and tiny plastic bottles filled with a house blend of soy sauce. Aji Kiji  opens at 11 a.m. and typically sells out around 1 p.m., so arrive early.

Address
1552 Fillmore St., Japantown
Website
instagram.com/ajikiji

Fish in the Box 

Unlike the other spots on this list, Fish in the Box does have seats, though most orders fly out the door in paper bags. The menu skews far less traditional, with sushi burritos, poke bowls, and crudo. But if sashimi is your thing, try one of the signature boxes. The plentiful plates of rice and fish aren’t all that elegant, but the Yuzu Truffle Box ($42) is an enormous portion of chopped tuna, salmon, hamachi, scallops, and amaebi (sweet shrimp) under a smattering of ikura, mango, and cucumber. Place an order online or at a tablet in the restaurant. 

Address
800 Masonic Ave., NoPa
Website
fishinthebox-sf.com

Oishinbo Sushi 

A bowl of sushi rice topped with sliced raw salmon, yellow pickled radish, fish roe, wasabi, ginger, and sprouts.
Oishinbo Sushi in the Richmond is a homey takeout-only operation. | Source: Lauren Saria / The Standard

Open for lunch and dinner, the year-old Oishinbo Sushi is a solid takeout-only option in the Richmond. Choose from classic selections such as California roll ($9), spicy scallop hand roll ($9), or chirashi don ($22), which features the usual suspects like salmon, tuna, and hamachi. Pro tip: Place your order Sunday before shopping at the Clement Street Farmers Market, and your lunch will be ready by the time you’re done picking out produce. 

Address
202 Clement St., Richmond
Website
oishinbosushi.com

Hokkaido Sashimi Marketplace 

The image shows packaged sushi and sashimi boxes in a display case, with colorful assortments of fresh fish, rice, and garnishes, neatly arranged and labeled.
Hokkaido Sashimi Marketplace stocks an extensive selection of fresh fish and prepared sushi. | Source: Lauren Saria / The Standard

Despite the name, Hokkaido Sashimi Marketplace sells more than sashimi: It’s a small Japanese market with a limited selection of ramen, snacks, and drinks. The real draw, however, is the fish. It has the widest selection of any on this list, stocking affordable rolls, sashimi, chirashi boxes, and even trays of uni. A container of salmon sashimi ($23.18) weighs in at more than half a pound, and a massive sashimi combo ($32) spans four slices each of five kinds of fish: tuna, hamachi, salmon, escolar, and albacore.  

Address
5423 Geary Blvd., Richmond 
Website
hokkaidosashimi.com

Lauren Saria can be reached at lsaria@sfstandard.com

