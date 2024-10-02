Technically, Ebiko opens at 11 a.m. But five minutes before the hour, the doors to the 2-week-old restaurant are already open to Mission Street, and a customer is inside, eyeing the refrigerated case full of sushi. On its shelves, containers showcase beautifully marbled chutoro, or medium fatty bluefin tuna, and neatly cut pieces of salmon, tuna, and tamago (Japanese rolled omelette), each displayed like a precious jewel on a bed of white rice.

It used to be that if you wanted sushi to go, you had two options: the gummy grocery-store stuff or takeout from a sit-down restaurant. But these days, takeout specialists like Ebiko and the 3-month-old Aji Kiji are making it possible to enjoy premium nigiri, sashimi, and maki rolls at your desk, on the couch, or, well, pretty much wherever you choose.

And the trend doesn’t show signs of slowing. David Liu, whose family is in the sushi restaurant business, opened the first Ebiko location in Oakland in 2022 and plans to bring a third to North Beach early next year. “I think people are just now discovering that you can get fresh sushi that’s grab-and-go,” Liu says. “But [takeout] works well because the quality of the food doesn’t really change much from what you get at the restaurant.”