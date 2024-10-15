The Metreon, the mall with San Francisco’s only IMAX movie theater and downtown’s only Target, is on the market.

As opposed to the San Francisco Centre across the street, which has been bleeding tenants as a symbol of urban retail’s decline, the 312,000-square-foot Metreon is nearly 92% leased.

Opened in 1999, the Metreon was initially envisioned as a kind of interactive theme park with arcades, toy stores, and a play area meant to resemble “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak.

Sony, the original developer, gave up on the effort and sold the property in 2006 to the Westfield Group and real estate company Forest City Enterprises, which turned it into a traditional shopping center.