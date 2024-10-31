Keeping first responders staffed up is a perennial concern in San Francisco: New laws come along every now and then to attract and/or retain cops and firefighters. This year, we have two propositions aimed at finding that first responder equilibrium: One plans to pay police officers to postpone their retirement; the other will lower the retirement age for firefighters.

Proposition H will return firefighter’s retirement age to 55 from 58, which voters rolled back in 2012 after the recession. The controller analysis expects the law to cost the city $3.7 million in the first year and then increase thereafter as the city’s retirement contributions increase.

Despite its cost, Prop. H is more or less uncontroversial. There’s only one opponent, self-proclaimed libertarian Starchild, who objects to the cost.

Proposition F, on the other hand, is a hotter issue by far.