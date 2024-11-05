With polls now open, the Election Day drama could not be more intense. Never before have San Francisco voters chosen a mayor during a presidential year, and races at both the federal and local levels appear extremely tight during this final push.

Even as many residents have mailed in their ballots already, candidates for mayor and supervisor are making their final appeals at prominent intersections around town. Meanwhile, hot-button ballot measures over city commissions and the future of the Great Highway have driven sign-waving supporters and opponents alike into the streets.