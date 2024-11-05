Skip to main content
Photos: Election Day around the Bay

Amid extremely tight races at the national and local levels, campaigns make their final appeals to voters

Three men are indoors, one checking his phone, another with hands on his head, and the third looking thoughtfully. A "Harris" sign is visible behind them.
Josh Philippe, 30, center, Katie Burke, watches election results at Manny’s in San Francisco on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

With polls now open, the Election Day drama could not be more intense. Never before have San Francisco voters chosen a mayor during a presidential year, and races at both the federal and local levels appear extremely tight during this final push. 

Even as many residents have mailed in their ballots already, candidates for mayor and supervisor are making their final appeals at prominent intersections around town. Meanwhile, hot-button ballot measures over city commissions and the future of the Great Highway have driven sign-waving supporters and opponents alike into the streets.

Looming it over it all is the contest for the highest office in the land. Vice President Kamala Harris — who was, of course, a San Francisco district attorney — is locked in a heated race against former President Donald Trump, who city voters rejected by more than 70 points in 2020. Will SF witness massive spontaneous parties, or open weeping? We’ll keep you updated throughout the day and well into the night. In the meantime, make sure you vote!

A woman with light hair gazes upward thoughtfully, her finger resting on her cheek. The background is softly blurred, with warm lighting and indistinct figures.
Kamala Harris supporter Carie Howard watches election results at Manny’s in San Francisco on Election Day on Tuesday. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A man with glasses and a beard is smiling and clapping, illuminated by a bright light in the background. It appears to be night with blurred lights around.
Aaron Peskin claps his hands as he is lit by television cameras after an interview at Washington Square on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. | Source: Jungho Kim for The Standard
A large crowd gathers in an auditorium with red walls, watching a stage displaying &quot;San Francisco&quot; with two flags and a sign reading &quot;Lurie for Mayor.&quot;
A jubilant crowd packed the Mayor candidate Daniel Lurie election party at The Chapel in the Mission District on Election Day. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
The image depicts an election watch party with people seated, balloons, a CNN map on TV, and campaign materials including a &quot;HARRIS WALZ&quot; sign.
People watch election results at Manny’s in the Mission District in San Francisco on Election Day on Tuesday night. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A man wearing a hat and a black shirt with colorful writing sits on a couch, surrounded by other people watching an event. Some hold popcorn and wear casual attire.
Steve Ibarra, 61, with his fingers crossed watches the election results at Manny’s in the Mission District. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A man in a yellow shirt stands next to a cutout of a woman. Blue and silver balloons and shiny red, blue, and silver streamers decorate the background. A sign says &quot;Harris Walz.&quot;
Media wait inside Manny’s for election results in San Francisco on Election Day on Tuesday. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A TV screen shows Pennsylvania election results: Kamala Harris at 72% and Donald Trump at 26.9%. The display reads &quot;Too Early to Call&quot; with a person in silhouette.
A person watches presidential election updates at the SF Democratic headquarters in the former Nordstrom Rack in San Francisco on Tuesday. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
People on a San Francisco trolley hold campaign signs for Mayor London Breed, with a large banner displaying her image and name prominently.
A bus of supporters of Mayor London Breed drove through the Castro in San Francisco at dusk during Election Day. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A person wears a blue jacket adorned with campaign buttons promoting Mayor London Breed, over a yellow shirt with a rainbow bridge graphic and text.
Ronnie Rodriguez wears an array of political buttons pinned to his blazer at the SF Democratic headquarters in the former Nordstrom Rack building at 5th and Market. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A man is shown in partial sunlight, wearing an orange jacket over a white shirt. His expression is neutral, and the background is blurry.
Mayoral candidate Mark Farrell speaks to a reporter at his campaign headquarters in San Francisco on Tuesday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A smiling person in sunglasses holds a &quot;Mark Farrell for Mayor&quot; sign while sitting on a vehicle surrounded by sunlight and soap bubbles.
Supporters for Mayoral candidate Mark Farrell ride around on a double decker bus with a bubble machine near his campaign headquarters in San Francisco on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Two people hold colorful signs saying, &quot;DANIEL CURIOUS? Visit DanielLurie.com&quot; outside a venue. A pole is covered in event posters.
Evan Kushner, 59, left, and Jason Minix, 33, hold signs supporting mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie at Castro and Market Streets in San Francisco on Election Day. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
The image shows a vibrant portrait of a woman with curly hair, smiling brightly against a swirling blue background, surrounded by people in Trump-themed attire.
Pro Trump supporters talk to Jim Martinez, a Pro Kamala Harris supporter, at Civic Center Plaza on Tuesday. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A man sits with a laptop, talking on the phone, in front of a wall covered with blue campaign signs saying &quot;HARRIS WALZ&quot; and &quot;WHEN WE VOTE WE WIN.&quot;
Rob Costin phone banks at Democratic Party Headquarters in San Francisco on Tuesday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
The image shows a vibrant, stylized portrait of a smiling woman. In the background is a banner with Roman-themed imagery and the words &quot;VENI VIDI VICI TRUMPICCI.&quot;
Competing merchandise booths for the presidential candidates are set up in front of Union Square Plaza in San Francisco on Tuesday. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
People are voting at booths in a dimly lit, ornate room with a large American flag hanging and a stained glass window in the background.
People vote at the San Francisco Columbarium & Funeral Home on Tuesday. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
Three colorful campaign flags flutter against a twilight sky, displaying &quot;Harris 2024&quot; and &quot;Walz&quot; with a domed building silhouetted in the background.
Marty Brewer waves flags in support of Democratic Party presidential candidate Kamala Harris in front of Civic Hall on Election Day. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A gold bust, an American flag pattern, and a black bottle are alongside a dark blue shirt with &quot;Trump 2024&quot; and &quot;Make America Great Again&quot; in bold letters.
Arjun Sodhani sells Donald Trump merchandise in front of Union Square Plaza in San Francisco on Tuesday. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person wearing sunglasses and a camo cap with an orange logo sits on a bus. A flyer with a photo of a smiling person is tucked into the side of the cap.
Rachael Tanner, 38, who lives in District 6, wears a hat supporting Harris / Walz that includes a Bilal Mahmood cutout on the 22 bus. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A person in a suit hands out flyers on a sidewalk, approaching another person with a large campaign sign advocating for funding public transportation.
District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston campaigns for “Yes on L” on Fillmore and McAllister streets. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A woman in a bright pink suit stands on a city sidewalk, smiling at a colorful &quot;I Voted!&quot; sign. A ballot drop box with an American flag is nearby.
Former member of the Board of Supervisors Jane Kim has her photo taken before casting her ballot outside of City Hall. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
People are lined up at voting booths in a hallway, with a small white dog on a leash sitting near one of the voters.
Citizens vote at City Hall. | Source: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images
A person in a colorful outfit and rainbow umbrella interacts with seated people at a table. The scene is lively with onlookers and a street setting.
Gaybraham Lincoln, left, talks to people attending the free lunch and election day party at John’s Grill. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A man wearing a pink hat and plaid jacket is joyfully shaking hands with a woman in a navy outfit holding a pink phone, both standing indoors.
Former Mayor Willie Brown, left, greets Ann Scott during an election party at John’s Grill. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A colorful clown with a pink and blue wig and white face paint poses next to a large paper-mâché figure wearing a sign with the text &quot;LOCK HIM UP.&quot;
Parla Pierrot poses with an effigy of former President Donald Trump during an election party at John’s Grill on Tuesday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A woman wearing a black hat with a jeweled band has a pinned, framed photo of a smiling woman on it. The hat and framed photo are the focus.
Donna Huggins wears a handmade hat in honor of Vice President Kamala Harris during an election party at John’s Grill. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A marching band in vibrant red and gray uniforms plays instruments like flutes and clarinets, with members wearing red hats adorned with white feathers.
A marching band plays during an election party at John’s Grill in San Francisco on Tuesday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
The image shows an &quot;I Voted!&quot; sticker with parakeets, the Golden Gate Bridge, and a seal, set against a denim background with fingers partially visible.
Isabel Samayoa, 23, shows her “I Voted” sticker at a City Hall voting station on Tuesday. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A person dressed as the Statue of Liberty holds a torch and a sign reading &quot;America It Is Not For Sale&quot; on the steps of a grand city hall entrance.
Artist Rosa Rodriguez, 60, performs as the “Statue of Liberty in mourning” outside of City Hall. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
Two people are standing near an official ballot drop box. One is wearing a blue suit, smiling, and the other holds a phone and paper. Posters and people are in the background.
Mayor and mayoral candidate London Breed speaks with voters at a City Hall voting station on Tuesday. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
Two people sit at a table with laptops and headsets in front of a &quot;KAMALA&quot; banner, engaged in phone work. A water bottle and papers are on the table.
Sirries Smith, left, and Meghan McDaniel phone bank for Vice President Kamala Harris at democratic headquarters in San Francisco a day before the election on Nov. 4. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A person is standing at a crosswalk wearing a black T-shirt that says &quot;I'M VOTING FOR THE FELON&quot; in white letters. The background shows a street scene.
Trump supporter Allison Jung stands on Clement Street in the Inner Richmond while wearing a t-shirt reading “I'm Voting For The Felon" on Tuesday. | Source: Han Li/The Standard
A man in a suit places an envelope in an official ballot drop box. A woman stands nearby, and there are signs on the wall about voting and election rules.
Mayoral Candidate Daniel Lurie casts his ballot at a City Hall. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
People line up at a polling place in a residential area. A &quot;Vote Here&quot; sign in multiple languages and election cones are visible.
Voters check in before casting their ballots at a polling place inside a residential garage next to Ocean Beach in San Francisco on Election Day. | Source: Loren Elliott/Getty Images
A woman in a blue suit smiles while holding papers by a car with campaign signs. Another person stands behind with a camera and paper, in an urban street setting.
Supervisor Connie Chan, who’s running for reelection, hosted an 11-car caravan/parade in the Richmond district in San Francisco on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. | Source: Han Li/The Standard
A person in a hoodie and shorts is voting at a booth in front of wooden lockers with gear and helmets on top.
Voters cast their ballots at San Francisco Fire Station 23 on Nov. 5. | Source: Loren Elliott/Getty Images
A well-dressed man stands inside a bus, holding onto a rail. Passengers sit and look at their phones, while a campaign sign is slightly visible overhead.
Daniel Lurie spoke with voters while riding Muni during rush hour. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
A double-decker bus with campaign signs for &quot;Mark Farrell for Mayor.&quot; People on the upper deck wave while the bus navigates an urban street.
Supporters of Mark Farrell ride a cable car bus through downtown San Francisco on Election Day on Tuesday. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
People are sorting and handling stacks of envelopes in USPS trays, likely mail ballots. They wear masks and gloves, working closely together.
Department of Elections workers gather ballots at City Hall in San Francisco on Tuesday. | Source: Jeff Chiu/AP Photo
A group of people are working at tables with laptops in a room. A large sign with &quot;Kamala&quot; is visible in the background, and there's a poster about door knocking.
Ann Henry phone banks for Vice President Kamala Harris at democratic headquarters in San Francisco late on Nov. 4, 2024, a day before election day. The former Nordstrom Rack space has served as a base of operations for both national and local races. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A woman in a bright blue suit is shaking hands with a man in a navy blue hoodie and cap. They are standing outside a building with decorative tiles.
Mayor London Breed greets a SFFD firefighter in front of The Castro Theater. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
Two people in patriotic attire and red hats stand at a table with documents and voting paraphernalia. A portrait of a woman is on display.
On the eve of Election Day, YouTuber Danny Mullen, left, and another person spoke to people working at democratic headquarters in San Francisco. Mullen claimed he was there to “convert people to the other side,” and refused to leave until he was escorted out by security. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A group of people stand on a busy street, some holding campaign signs. A woman in a blue outfit smiles and talks, while others hold phones and observe.
Mayor London Breed greets passerby at Castro Muni Metro Station on Election Day. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A man in a suit crosses a street on a sunny day, holding up a peace sign with his left hand. Tall buildings and trees line the street.
Daniel Lurie campaigns down Van Ness in San Francisco on Election Day. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
A person wearing a red vest with the word &quot;VOTE!&quot; in English, Chinese, and Spanish. They are walking away, holding some papers, and wearing a gray beanie.
A poll worker walks through the halls of the Department of Elections at City Hall in San Francisco on Election Day. | Source: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu/Getty Images

