With polls now open, the Election Day drama could not be more intense. Never before have San Francisco voters chosen a mayor during a presidential year, and races at both the federal and local levels appear extremely tight during this final push.
Even as many residents have mailed in their ballots already, candidates for mayor and supervisor are making their final appeals at prominent intersections around town. Meanwhile, hot-button ballot measures over city commissions and the future of the Great Highway have driven sign-waving supporters and opponents alike into the streets.
Looming it over it all is the contest for the highest office in the land. Vice President Kamala Harris — who was, of course, a San Francisco district attorney — is locked in a heated race against former President Donald Trump, who city voters rejected by more than 70 points in 2020. Will SF witness massive spontaneous parties, or open weeping? We’ll keep you updated throughout the day and well into the night. In the meantime, make sure you vote!