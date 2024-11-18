Grading the 49ers: Where Kyle Shanahan went wrong in blowing another lead

It must be emphasized that the 49ers didn’t let up big damage — or even a touchdown — until after Bosa went out. So the secondary functioned as intended when the pass rush in front of it was competent. Yiadom even delivered his first interception for the 49ers on an errant throw from Seattle QB Geno Smith in the third quarter. Then, shortly after Bosa exited, Yiadom gave up a damaging third-down catch to Metcalf — but credit should go to Smith for his fantastic throw to the sideline.