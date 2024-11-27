When a new city resident opened up Sunday about not being able to bear visiting Trump-loving relatives for Thanksgiving and fearing a lonely holiday, dozens of locals responded with encouragement and well wishes, as well as invitations and recommendations for all our beautiful city has to offer.
“I don’t have any family or friends in San Francisco as I just moved back to the city. I don’t want to fly back to Pennsylvania as my family is heavily MAGA and I am definitely NOT,” the Reddit poster said. “I think everything in SF is going to be closed. My plan B is maybe to go hiking but I don’t really want to spend it alone. Any advice?”
Cue an outpouring of San Francisco solidarity.
Several locals offered seats at their dinner tables; others suggested volunteering at Tenderloin-based organizations like Glide Memorial Church and St. Anthony’s.
Some vouched for the pleasures of catching a movie at the Alamo Drafthouse or suggested a Dolores Park Friendsgiving potluck that’s expected to draw fellow away-from-home folk.
“Holidays in the city are so relaxing. Half the city is gone, no crowds, no lines, parking you need … it’s one of the hidden joys of San Francisco living,” wrote one resident.
Some shared memories of meals that provided solace and satisfaction — like those at Tommy’s Joynt, the Bell Tower, and Chinatown and Mission eateries expected to stay open for the holiday.
“Sit at the bar. The people there are really nice, and at the bar, you will make friends,” a poster said of the Bell Tower. “Barbi, the owner, will probably be behind the bar, and she’s the best person in the world. Even if she’s not on, the whole staff is welcoming and friendly.”
Another poster said the Mission stalwart Kilowatt will open at 5 p.m. for anyone seeking company.
In a social media post, Kilowatt said it would provide free turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, and stuffing, urging visitors to “bring a dish to share and we’ll provide the rest.” There will be holiday movies, free pool, and “hot spiked cider” to “flow throughout the night!”
One poster shouted out a venerable bar, House of Shields, for a pre-Thanksgiving meetup Wednesday at 6 p.m. “for those still in town. Feel free to come by!”
The thread, which garnered dozens of supportive responses, showcased the city’s reputation as what one commenter, Travis Snyder, called “a vortex of people who don’t fit in elsewhere,” as well as an embrace of alternative holiday traditions.
“I don’t know what brought you here, but if you keep engaging with whatever aspect of the city makes it right for you, you’ll find your people,” Snyder suggested.