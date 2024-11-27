“I don’t have any family or friends in San Francisco as I just moved back to the city. I don’t want to fly back to Pennsylvania as my family is heavily MAGA and I am definitely NOT,” the Reddit poster said . “I think everything in SF is going to be closed. My plan B is maybe to go hiking but I don’t really want to spend it alone. Any advice?”

When a new city resident opened up Sunday about not being able to bear visiting Trump-loving relatives for Thanksgiving and fearing a lonely holiday, dozens of locals responded with encouragement and well wishes, as well as invitations and recommendations for all our beautiful city has to offer.

Several locals offered seats at their dinner tables; others suggested volunteering at Tenderloin-based organizations like Glide Memorial Church and St. Anthony’s.

Some vouched for the pleasures of catching a movie at the Alamo Drafthouse or suggested a Dolores Park Friendsgiving potluck that’s expected to draw fellow away-from-home folk.

“Holidays in the city are so relaxing. Half the city is gone, no crowds, no lines, parking you need … it’s one of the hidden joys of San Francisco living,” wrote one resident.

Some shared memories of meals that provided solace and satisfaction — like those at Tommy’s Joynt, the Bell Tower, and Chinatown and Mission eateries expected to stay open for the holiday.