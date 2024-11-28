Skip to main content
The Standard’s guide to shopping local this holiday season

Here are 20 staff recommendations for unique, offbeat, and affordable gifts for the people you love.

Life

By The Standard StaffAnimation Sean Dong

San Francisco is, if nothing else, a city bursting with artisans who treat ceramic mugs and Japanese bandannas like Renaissance painters once treated chapel walls. And December is their time to go off. To that end, The Standard staff compiled 20 recommendations for beautiful, covetable, made-down-the-block gifts, from photo prints and puzzle rings to kimonos and kaleidoscopes. Remember, Thanksgiving fell late this year, so the holiday shopping season is shorter than usual. Here are easy ways to support the artisans among us — and impress your loved ones with your sharp curatorial eye.

Mugs from the pastry pro

A hand holds a speckled ceramic mug with vertical ridges against a bright orange background.
Source: Zoe Dering
A person is holding a dark green, vertically ribbed ceramic mug against a bright orange background. The mug has a large handle and a glossy finish.
Source: Zoe Dering
Zoe Dering’s ceramic mugs can be found at Pickney Clay Artists Collective, a seasonal pop-up in Noe Valley.

Before ceramicist Zoe Dering was molding luxurious objects out of clay, she was forming delicious pastries in some of the city’s most beloved bakeries. (Remember the long-gone Liberty Cafe in Bernal Heights?) Even the most discerning recipient will cherish Dering’s ribbed coffee mugs, which feel fantastic in the hand and hold the right amount of coffee. They’re available through December at the Pickney Clay Artists Collective pop-up in Noe Valley. — Emily Dreyfuss, culture editor 

Website
Pickney Clay
Address
3417 Mission St., Bernal Heights
Price
$65

Flash tattoos from ‘Discount Stabby’

Two booklets are shown on a red background. One reads &quot;Discount Stab Shack, No Art, Tattoo Flash Booklet.&quot; The other features a cartoon island scene and says &quot;Enjoy!&quot;
Source: Discount Stabby
A booklet of flash tattoo art — disorganized, random, and crude — makes a great stocking stuffer.

Galen Leach, known as Discount Stabby, combines black linework and traditional American tattooing with humorous phrases, making him a cult favorite among ink lovers who appreciate a good joke. Leach’s booklet of “flash,” or pre-drawn designs, is a fun little stocking stuffer for the tattoo lover in your life — and hey, throw in a gift certificate for a full tattoo while you’re at it. Most of Leach’s flash is small enough to get inked in an hour at Undrgrnd in the Mission. — ED

Website
Stab Shack at Broken Crayon
Address
3191 Mission St., Bernal Heights
Price
$5

A bevy of Japanese bandannas

Three patterned scarves hang vertically with metal rings. The left scarf is blue with floral designs, the center has wave patterns, and the right features geometric shapes.
Source: Luareano Faedi
These bandanas with Japanese motifs, sold at Paloma in the Outer Sunset, will keep you warm and stylish on foggy days.

You can never have too many bandannas! The ones made by Laureano Faedi at Paloma, his beloved clothing-and-acouterments shop in the Outer Richmond, come in a variety of classic Japanese motifs. The price point makes them a perfect stocking stuffer or host gift, so stock up before the gantlet of holiday parties. Faedi, who this year relocated his store from Hayes Valley, makes a variety of leather goods and textiles and offers the occasional class. — Jeff Bercovici, managing editor 

Website
Paloma
Address
4412 Cabrillo St., Outer Richmond
Price
$28

Prints from a Golden Gate obsessive

A stack of photos featuring the Golden Gate Bridge is displayed alongside handwritten cards listing dates, subjects, and places related to the images.
Source: Jake Ricker
Jake Ricker’s photos of the Golden Gate Bridge are immortalized in a gift set of cards.

For any photography lover, consider a sleek envelope of high-quality postcard prints from local artist Jake Ricker. Packs contain eight curated, signed, 4×6 photos — each a surprise — pulled from a years-long project in which Ricker spent nearly every waking hour walking the Golden Gate Bridge with his camera. Each envelope comes with handwritten descriptions and dates, so you can pinpoint the exact moment the photo was taken and keep it as your own little sliver of the bridge’s history. — Morgan Ellis, multimedia reporter

Website
Jake Ricker
Price
$40

An unlikely kaleidoscopic odyssey

That’s My Jam on Divisadero is known for chef Mark Sethi’s bougie brunches, but also on offer are quirky glass kaleidoscopes handmade by the parents of co-owner Nadia Wit, David and Nadereh Sugich. The small ones start at $30 and make great stocking stuffers, but if you’re really trying to impress a light-obsessed art lover, the large “Novoscope” is a showstopping piece that goes for $650. — Joe Burn, senior news editor

Website
That's My Jam
Address
324 Divisadero St., Lower Haight
Price
$30

A surprising mix of kimonos

A woman sits on a patterned couch with a leafy background. She wears a sheer wrap, chunky jewelry, red lipstick, and has her hair up, looking thoughtfully aside.
Source: Wild Feather
Tamo Hulva’s shimmering kimonos are available at Wild Feather in the Lower Haight.

The small selection of places to which I’ve worn my Wild Feather gold kimono from local designer Tamo Hulva includes an ABBA-themed club night, a concert by a Grateful Dead cover band, and a hastily assembled costume party. Always a crowd-pleaser, it goes with pretty much anything. Is it ridiculous? Sure. Culturally insensitive? Maybe. But fun as hell? Damn straight. — Kevin Truong, business editor

Website
Wild Feather
Address
597 Haight St., Lower Haight
Price
$86

A stylish way to dry off

A person stands in shallow water, holding a colorful towel with a nature scene of a figure gazing at mountains and sky. Tree branches frame the lake in the background.
Source: Jessica Murphy
The image shows a collage of colorful, artistic tapestries with various designs, including animals, clouds, abstract patterns, and scenes. Each piece is distinct and vibrant.
Source: Jessica Murphy
Plunge Towels is run by Jessica Thornton Murphy, a resident of the Richmond.

If you’re like me, you want to step out of the shower to the warm embrace of a soft towel — but don’t have the budget for luxury Turkish cotton. Plunge is the answer. Run by Jessica Thornton Murphy, a resident of the Richmond, the company sells towels that are big and cozy, popping with designs courtesy of local artists. There are also slightly damaged towels — think snags and loose ends — available for less. — Sam Mondros, culture reporter

Website
Plunge
Price
$48-$150

Sonoman sheep stools

Three plush, abstract shapes are stacked against an orange background, resembling geometric blocks in cream and brown hues.
Source: Studio Ahead
Stools from interior design firm Studio Ahead utilize wool from sheep in Sonoma.

Studio Ahead has risen rapidly to become one of the Bay Area’s most ambitious interior design studios. That’s in part due to its use of local materials. Inspired by the stones at Muir Beach, the studio’s woolen  stools are made in collaboration with shepherds from Sonoma. Studio Ahead’s championing of North Bay artists makes its pieces feel like more than just furniture, but something crafted exclusively for a San Francisco home. — SM

Website
Studio Ahead
Address
2180 Bryant St. #204, the Mission
Price
$4,125 

Highly addictive almond butter 

This image shows jars of almond butter labeled &quot;Salted Crunchy Almond Butter&quot; by Winters Fruit Tree. The labels are pink with white lids, featuring an almond and tree logo.
Source: Sara Deseran
Almond butter from Winters Fruit Tree is available at farmers markets around the Bay Area.

Salt and crunch — if ever two words could make one swoon, these are them. Rumor has it that a Standard food editor has been eating Winters Fruit Tree’s crunchy, salty almond butter on a slice of Black Jet Baking Co. bread every morning for at least a year. Produced since 1968 by a nut and dried-fruit farm in the Sacramento Valley, the butter is available at local farmers markets, including Fort Mason and Civic Center’s Heart of the City. Warning: It is highly addictive. — Sara Deseran, food editor

Website
Winters Fruit Tree
Price
$14

A puzzle ring to rule them all

The image shows a ring with a twisted band design, featuring a central marquise blue gemstone flanked by two round clear stones.
Source: Norman Greene The Workshop
Berkeley artisan Norman Greene’s puzzle rings consist of three to eight interlocking bands that can be taken apart and reassembled.

Who doesn’t love jewelry that doubles as a challenge? Berkeley artisan Norman Greene’s puzzle rings consist of three to eight interlocking bands that can be taken apart and reassembled — but only if you know the secret. While puzzle rings’ origins have been lost to history, one legend has it these were ancient “harem rings,” used by wealthy men to ensure their wives’ fidelity — if removed, the ring would unravel, signaling betrayal. Greene’s less-freighted versions combine precious metals with gemstones, and he takes custom orders. — Zara Stone, culture reporter

Website
Norman Greene, The Workshop
Address
1215 Fourth St., Berkeley
Price
$1,899

Jewelry made from the beach

There’s something deeply Californian about the opalescent luster of abalone shells, bringing to mind foggy days on the coast or the patter of rain dripping from redwoods. Jessica Linehan, the San Francisco native behind Bobbi J, creates her signature jewelry using recycled brass, sterling silver, and pieces of shells she hand-picks from NorCal beaches. A shell’s natural shape informs each piece, and Linehan is known to highlight their organic beauty by leaving them untouched. — Jesse Rogala, multimedia editor

Website
Bobbi J
Price
$75-$350

Colorful scarves for colorless days

A woman wearing large blue sunglasses is partially covered with a vibrant, multicolored scarf against a light blue background.
Source: Arin Fishkin
A green scarf features a pattern of black abstract plant-like shapes and small orange fish. The background is vibrant orange, framing the scarf.
Source: Arin Fishkin
The “Lolly” and “Under Water” scarves from Mrs. Fishkin.

During those dreary weeks between the end of daylight saving time and the start of the holiday party season, a pop of color is just the ticket to a brighter wardrobe and mood. Oakland-based designer Mrs. Fishkin specializes in retro-inspired, brilliantly colored, silk scarves and accessories printed on natural materials.  — Annie Gaus, senior news editor

Website
Mrs. Fishkin
Price
$80-$144

Candles poured by hand

While some may think a candle is “the world’s worst holiday gift,” I adore receiving one any time of the year. Bonus points if it’s from a local business like Fremont’s Esselle. Hand-poured by proprietor Sherry Lee, the candles are chemical-free, with scents ranging from citrusy and floral to earthy and boozy. Or consider a “candle-warmer lamp,” which lets the wax melt safely,  without an open flame. I recently acquired one, and it’s a game-changer. — Rya Jetha, tech culture reporter 

Website
Esselle Candles
Price
$18-$34

Don’t be a pruning prude, be a…

A plant shop with open doors shows vibrant green plants on colorful tables and shelves, set against a backdrop of wooden floors and pastel wall designs.
Source: Natalie Nijmeh
The image shows a variety of potted plants on shelves and a table, with a small basket containing stuffed items and a shirt hanging above. The scene is cozy and green.
Source: Natalie Nijmeh
Plant Slut in San Jose offers a variety of items for your botanical needs.

Don’t be turned off by the name: Plant Slut is where your green-thumb dreams can come true. That’s especially important as the days become shorter and your home needs a little something to make it warmer and brighter. Every type of plant imaginable can be found at the South Bay nursery, while the online shop is full of fun tchotchkes, like Pokémon planters or the requisite Plant Slut sweater. — Gabriel Greschler, politics reporter

Website
Plant Slut
Address
115 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose
Price
$6-$300

Hairclips for your inner Carmen Miranda

Nothing spices up a simple updo like a hair clip in the shape of a croissant, martini, or hot dog. Jenny Lemons’ wide selection of food- and animal-themed clasps, created by Glen Park artist Jennie Lennick, adds the perfect pop of whimsy for anyone whose everyday look is crying out for an expressive accessory. — Jillian D’Onfro, business reporter

Website
Jenny Lemons
Address
Fog City Flea, Ferry Building
Price
$12-$24

Stationary for the design-conscious

Design shop Self Concept is releasing an exclusive line of holiday gift-wrapping items.

Every beautifully presented gift needs wrapping paper, right? Look no further than the holiday collection from Self Concept, a “sabbatical” project from Indhira Rojas, founder of the beloved (but defunct) mental health magazine Anxy. She spent her time away from the corporate world learning how to use letterpress and uses her eye for clean lines and bold fonts to create iconic greeting cards and rich, thick wrapping paper perfect for exchanging treasures like jewelry, electronics, and books. — Alex Vikmanis, deputy managing editor

Website
Self Concept
Price
$5

An art kit for your pocket

The image shows an open tin containing a watercolor palette with organized color pans in shades like browns, greens, and blues. The lid displays color samples.
Source: Case for Making
Case for Making in the Outer Sunset has homemade watercolors and ceramic paint palettes.

These vibrant and precious watercolor cubes can easily pop into a small plein-air palette for a complete art kit that fits in your jacket pocket. Meanwhile, homebodies and maximalists will appreciate the many-welled mixing palettes from CfM x Cloutier Ceramics. — Susie Cagle, enterprise editor

Website
Case for Making
Address
4037 Judah St., Outer Sunset
Price
$10 and up

Oil that lets you effin’ relax

Five roll-on bottles labeled &quot;Love and Light&quot; are arranged on a wooden shelf. They contain various colored oils, including cinnamon and frankincense scents.
Source: Effin' Relax
Effin’ Relax’s perfumes and scented oils will help you find your holiday zen.

If 2024 taught me anything, it’s the importance of finding my zen during times of chaos and uncertainty. That’s why Effin’ Relax, a name that’s also great advice, has become my haven for handmade bath teas, incense, exfoliating soaps, and body oil like the enchanting “Fillmore Musk” — all lovingly created by owner Candice Nobles. Stop by for reiki healing, or add some bling with an 18-karat gold tooth gem installation. — Meaghan Mitchell, partnerships manager

Website
Effin' Relax
Address
1019 Divisadero St., NoPa
Price
$15

Wine from the winemaker’s garage

A hand points to a row of wine bottles, each adorned with medals. Below the bottles, wine glasses hang upside down on a rack.
Source: The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
Barbara Gratta’s winemaking began in a humble place: her garage.

When Barbara Gratta, a former phys-ed teacher, transformed her Bayview garage into a certified winery, she brought her Italian dream to life. Her first effort, the aptly named Garage Blend, is now a bestseller at her charming tasting room on Third Street. Stop by, grab a bottle for yourself, and pick one up for a loved one — wine is always the perfect gift, especially when crafted with heart and tradition. — MM

Website
Gratta Wines Market
Address
2022 Lane St., Hunters Point
Price
$25+ 

Sweatshirts from the “I Voted” sticker designer 

A pink sweatshirt features a colorful graphic of a yellow vase filled with vibrant red flowers and green leaves on the front.
Source: Fleetwood
Hollis Callas, creator of this year’s “I Voted” sticker, also designs apparel.

If you did your civic duty this month, you may have applied one of artist Hollis Callas’ multilingual, parrot-poppy-and-sea-lion “I Voted” stickers to your lapel. But did you know she also designs apparel? Callas partnered with Nico Schwieterman of Fleetwood, the Richmond’s home for local makers, on a series of T-shirts, crop tops, and sweatshirts emblazoned with the California golden poppy, available in three colors. They’re as local as local gets. “She lives around the corner from the shop,” Schwieterman said. “She even came over and watched us print them.” — Astrid Kane, senior culture editor

Website
Fleetwood
Address
714 Clement St., the Richmond
Price
$32-$60

