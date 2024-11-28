Here are 20 staff recommendations for unique, offbeat, and affordable gifts for the people you love.

Here are 20 staff recommendations for unique, offbeat, and affordable gifts for the people you love.

By The Standard Staff Animation Sean Dong Published Nov. 28, 2024 • 10:30am

San Francisco is, if nothing else, a city bursting with artisans who treat ceramic mugs and Japanese bandannas like Renaissance painters once treated chapel walls. And December is their time to go off. To that end, The Standard staff compiled 20 recommendations for beautiful, covetable, made-down-the-block gifts, from photo prints and puzzle rings to kimonos and kaleidoscopes. Remember, Thanksgiving fell late this year, so the holiday shopping season is shorter than usual. Here are easy ways to support the artisans among us — and impress your loved ones with your sharp curatorial eye.

Mugs from the pastry pro

Source: Zoe Dering Source: Zoe Dering

Zoe Dering’s ceramic mugs can be found at Pickney Clay Artists Collective, a seasonal pop-up in Noe Valley.

Before ceramicist Zoe Dering was molding luxurious objects out of clay, she was forming delicious pastries in some of the city’s most beloved bakeries. (Remember the long-gone Liberty Cafe in Bernal Heights?) Even the most discerning recipient will cherish Dering’s ribbed coffee mugs, which feel fantastic in the hand and hold the right amount of coffee. They’re available through December at the Pickney Clay Artists Collective pop-up in Noe Valley. — Emily Dreyfuss, culture editor

Flash tattoos from ‘Discount Stabby’

Source: Discount Stabby

A booklet of flash tattoo art — disorganized, random, and crude — makes a great stocking stuffer.

Galen Leach, known as Discount Stabby, combines black linework and traditional American tattooing with humorous phrases, making him a cult favorite among ink lovers who appreciate a good joke. Leach’s booklet of “flash,” or pre-drawn designs, is a fun little stocking stuffer for the tattoo lover in your life — and hey, throw in a gift certificate for a full tattoo while you’re at it. Most of Leach’s flash is small enough to get inked in an hour at Undrgrnd in the Mission. — ED

A bevy of Japanese bandannas

Source: Luareano Faedi

These bandanas with Japanese motifs, sold at Paloma in the Outer Sunset, will keep you warm and stylish on foggy days.

You can never have too many bandannas! The ones made by Laureano Faedi at Paloma, his beloved clothing-and-acouterments shop in the Outer Richmond, come in a variety of classic Japanese motifs. The price point makes them a perfect stocking stuffer or host gift, so stock up before the gantlet of holiday parties. Faedi, who this year relocated his store from Hayes Valley, makes a variety of leather goods and textiles and offers the occasional class. — Jeff Bercovici, managing editor

Prints from a Golden Gate obsessive

Source: Jake Ricker

Jake Ricker’s photos of the Golden Gate Bridge are immortalized in a gift set of cards.

For any photography lover, consider a sleek envelope of high-quality postcard prints from local artist Jake Ricker. Packs contain eight curated, signed, 4×6 photos — each a surprise — pulled from a years-long project in which Ricker spent nearly every waking hour walking the Golden Gate Bridge with his camera. Each envelope comes with handwritten descriptions and dates, so you can pinpoint the exact moment the photo was taken and keep it as your own little sliver of the bridge’s history. — Morgan Ellis, multimedia reporter

Website Jake Ricker Price $40

An unlikely kaleidoscopic odyssey

That’s My Jam on Divisadero is known for chef Mark Sethi’s bougie brunches, but also on offer are quirky glass kaleidoscopes handmade by the parents of co-owner Nadia Wit, David and Nadereh Sugich. The small ones start at $30 and make great stocking stuffers, but if you’re really trying to impress a light-obsessed art lover, the large “Novoscope” is a showstopping piece that goes for $650. — Joe Burn, senior news editor

A surprising mix of kimonos

Source: Wild Feather

Tamo Hulva’s shimmering kimonos are available at Wild Feather in the Lower Haight.

The small selection of places to which I’ve worn my Wild Feather gold kimono from local designer Tamo Hulva includes an ABBA-themed club night, a concert by a Grateful Dead cover band, and a hastily assembled costume party. Always a crowd-pleaser, it goes with pretty much anything. Is it ridiculous? Sure. Culturally insensitive? Maybe. But fun as hell? Damn straight. — Kevin Truong, business editor

A stylish way to dry off

Source: Jessica Murphy Source: Jessica Murphy

Plunge Towels is run by Jessica Thornton Murphy, a resident of the Richmond.

If you’re like me, you want to step out of the shower to the warm embrace of a soft towel — but don’t have the budget for luxury Turkish cotton. Plunge is the answer. Run by Jessica Thornton Murphy, a resident of the Richmond, the company sells towels that are big and cozy, popping with designs courtesy of local artists. There are also slightly damaged towels — think snags and loose ends — available for less. — Sam Mondros, culture reporter

Website Plunge Price $48-$150

Source: Studio Ahead

Studio Ahead has risen rapidly to become one of the Bay Area’s most ambitious interior design studios. That’s in part due to its use of local materials. Inspired by the stones at Muir Beach, the studio’s woolen stools are made in collaboration with shepherds from Sonoma. Studio Ahead’s championing of North Bay artists makes its pieces feel like more than just furniture, but something crafted exclusively for a San Francisco home. — SM

Highly addictive almond butter

Source: Sara Deseran

Almond butter from Winters Fruit Tree is available at farmers markets around the Bay Area.

Salt and crunch — if ever two words could make one swoon, these are them. Rumor has it that a Standard food editor has been eating Winters Fruit Tree’s crunchy, salty almond butter on a slice of Black Jet Baking Co. bread every morning for at least a year. Produced since 1968 by a nut and dried-fruit farm in the Sacramento Valley, the butter is available at local farmers markets, including Fort Mason and Civic Center’s Heart of the City. Warning: It is highly addictive. — Sara Deseran, food editor

Website Winters Fruit Tree Price $14

A puzzle ring to rule them all

Source: Norman Greene The Workshop

Berkeley artisan Norman Greene’s puzzle rings consist of three to eight interlocking bands that can be taken apart and reassembled.

Who doesn’t love jewelry that doubles as a challenge? Berkeley artisan Norman Greene’s puzzle rings consist of three to eight interlocking bands that can be taken apart and reassembled — but only if you know the secret. While puzzle rings’ origins have been lost to history, one legend has it these were ancient “harem rings,” used by wealthy men to ensure their wives’ fidelity — if removed, the ring would unravel, signaling betrayal. Greene’s less-freighted versions combine precious metals with gemstones, and he takes custom orders. — Zara Stone, culture reporter

Jewelry made from the beach

There’s something deeply Californian about the opalescent luster of abalone shells, bringing to mind foggy days on the coast or the patter of rain dripping from redwoods. Jessica Linehan, the San Francisco native behind Bobbi J, creates her signature jewelry using recycled brass, sterling silver, and pieces of shells she hand-picks from NorCal beaches. A shell’s natural shape informs each piece, and Linehan is known to highlight their organic beauty by leaving them untouched. — Jesse Rogala, multimedia editor

Website Bobbi J Price $75-$350

Colorful scarves for colorless days

Source: Arin Fishkin Source: Arin Fishkin

The “Lolly” and “Under Water” scarves from Mrs. Fishkin.

During those dreary weeks between the end of daylight saving time and the start of the holiday party season, a pop of color is just the ticket to a brighter wardrobe and mood. Oakland-based designer Mrs. Fishkin specializes in retro-inspired, brilliantly colored, silk scarves and accessories printed on natural materials. — Annie Gaus, senior news editor

Website Mrs. Fishkin Price $80-$144

Candles poured by hand

While some may think a candle is “the world’s worst holiday gift,” I adore receiving one any time of the year. Bonus points if it’s from a local business like Fremont’s Esselle. Hand-poured by proprietor Sherry Lee, the candles are chemical-free, with scents ranging from citrusy and floral to earthy and boozy. Or consider a “candle-warmer lamp,” which lets the wax melt safely, without an open flame. I recently acquired one, and it’s a game-changer. — Rya Jetha, tech culture reporter

Website Esselle Candles Price $18-$34

Don’t be a pruning prude, be a…

Source: Natalie Nijmeh Source: Natalie Nijmeh

Plant Slut in San Jose offers a variety of items for your botanical needs.

Don’t be turned off by the name: Plant Slut is where your green-thumb dreams can come true. That’s especially important as the days become shorter and your home needs a little something to make it warmer and brighter. Every type of plant imaginable can be found at the South Bay nursery, while the online shop is full of fun tchotchkes, like Pokémon planters or the requisite Plant Slut sweater. — Gabriel Greschler, politics reporter

Hairclips for your inner Carmen Miranda

Nothing spices up a simple updo like a hair clip in the shape of a croissant, martini, or hot dog. Jenny Lemons’ wide selection of food- and animal-themed clasps, created by Glen Park artist Jennie Lennick, adds the perfect pop of whimsy for anyone whose everyday look is crying out for an expressive accessory. — Jillian D’Onfro, business reporter

Stationary for the design-conscious

Gallery of 3 photos Expand photo Click arrows to view

the slideshow Swipe 1 2 3 3 Go to previous photo Go to next photo Source: Self Concept Source: Self Concept Source: Self Concept

Design shop Self Concept is releasing an exclusive line of holiday gift-wrapping items.

Every beautifully presented gift needs wrapping paper, right? Look no further than the holiday collection from Self Concept, a “sabbatical” project from Indhira Rojas, founder of the beloved (but defunct) mental health magazine Anxy. She spent her time away from the corporate world learning how to use letterpress and uses her eye for clean lines and bold fonts to create iconic greeting cards and rich, thick wrapping paper perfect for exchanging treasures like jewelry, electronics, and books. — Alex Vikmanis, deputy managing editor

Website Self Concept Price $5

An art kit for your pocket

Source: Case for Making

Case for Making in the Outer Sunset has homemade watercolors and ceramic paint palettes.

These vibrant and precious watercolor cubes can easily pop into a small plein-air palette for a complete art kit that fits in your jacket pocket. Meanwhile, homebodies and maximalists will appreciate the many-welled mixing palettes from CfM x Cloutier Ceramics. — Susie Cagle, enterprise editor

Oil that lets you effin’ relax

Source: Effin' Relax

Effin’ Relax’s perfumes and scented oils will help you find your holiday zen.

If 2024 taught me anything, it’s the importance of finding my zen during times of chaos and uncertainty. That’s why Effin’ Relax, a name that’s also great advice, has become my haven for handmade bath teas, incense, exfoliating soaps, and body oil like the enchanting “Fillmore Musk” — all lovingly created by owner Candice Nobles. Stop by for reiki healing, or add some bling with an 18-karat gold tooth gem installation. — Meaghan Mitchell, partnerships manager

Wine from the winemaker’s garage

Source: The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Barbara Gratta’s winemaking began in a humble place: her garage.

When Barbara Gratta, a former phys-ed teacher, transformed her Bayview garage into a certified winery, she brought her Italian dream to life. Her first effort, the aptly named Garage Blend, is now a bestseller at her charming tasting room on Third Street. Stop by, grab a bottle for yourself, and pick one up for a loved one — wine is always the perfect gift, especially when crafted with heart and tradition. — MM

Sweatshirts from the “I Voted” sticker designer

Source: Fleetwood

Hollis Callas, creator of this year’s “I Voted” sticker, also designs apparel.

If you did your civic duty this month, you may have applied one of artist Hollis Callas’ multilingual, parrot-poppy-and-sea-lion “I Voted” stickers to your lapel. But did you know she also designs apparel? Callas partnered with Nico Schwieterman of Fleetwood, the Richmond’s home for local makers, on a series of T-shirts, crop tops, and sweatshirts emblazoned with the California golden poppy, available in three colors. They’re as local as local gets. “She lives around the corner from the shop,” Schwieterman said. “She even came over and watched us print them.” — Astrid Kane, senior culture editor