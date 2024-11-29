49ers vs. Bills: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

Lombardi: GEORGE KITTLE

It’s time to start tracking if the star tight end will notch his fourth season with over 1,000 receiving yards. Kittle eclipsed that total in 2018, 2019, and last season. He has 642 yards now and is averaging just over 71 yards per game. If Kittle continues to produce at that clip — and if he plays in all six of the 49ers’ regular season games — he’ll crack 1,000 yards. Kittle is the type of player who loves playing in all conditions, especially snowy ones.