49ers vs. Bills: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

The 49ers face tough odds this weekend, regardless of which — if any — of their star players with injury questions are available to play. The 9-2 Buffalo Bills, one of the best teams in the NFL, await. Snow is in the forecast for the 49ers’ first trip to western New York since 2016.
Here are our predictions for Week 13.
Brock Purdy’s passer rating over 100
Lombardi: UNDER
Will Purdy play? That remains unclear. He practiced in a limited capacity this week. Shoulder issues and cold, snowy weather probably do not pair well together, especially with a strong Bills defense on the other side. If Purdy doesn’t play, Brandon Allen will start again for the 49ers. With Josh Allen starting for Buffalo, the game would feature two QBs with the same last name, both wearing No. 17.
Kawakami: UNDER
I’m a little doubtful about this category again because this feels a lot like last week when Purdy was limited in practice through the week and didn’t play in Green Bay. If Purdy does play on Sunday, he’ll be rusty for sure and probably not throwing the ball at anything near top form.
49er with the most yards from scrimmage
Lombardi: GEORGE KITTLE
It’s time to start tracking if the star tight end will notch his fourth season with over 1,000 receiving yards. Kittle eclipsed that total in 2018, 2019, and last season. He has 642 yards now and is averaging just over 71 yards per game. If Kittle continues to produce at that clip — and if he plays in all six of the 49ers’ regular season games — he’ll crack 1,000 yards. Kittle is the type of player who loves playing in all conditions, especially snowy ones.
Kawakami: KITTLE
Kittle’s been the 49ers most consistent offensive weapon all season, except the two games he’s missed (both 49ers losses). He caught a TD pass in each of the last three games he’s played — in what has otherwise been largely a 49ers TD drought. However much the 49ers score in this one, Kittle will likely be in the middle of it.
49ers defensive player with the most big plays
We’re defining big plays as sacks + forced fumbles + fumble recoveries + interceptions.
Lombardi: LEONARD FLOYD
Tim was spot-on with his pick of Floyd last week. He notched two sacks. So I’m stealing the idea this time around. Floyd spent last season with the Bills, so he’s used to chasing Josh Allen around the practice field. In flight, Floyd’s high motor and wiry athleticism may be exactly what the 49ers need on one of the edges to prevent Allen from running them out of the building.
Kawakami: MALIK MUSTAPHA
I won’t keep riding Floyd, my pick from last week, but I do think he’s one of the few 49ers who looks like he’s playing better as the season goes along. I’ll pick the rookie Mustapha this time because somebody has to chase down Josh Allen and Mustapha has the speed and guts to do it.
Non-star who makes a big splash
Lombardi: JOSH DOBBS
The recent snow game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns saw both teams employ two quarterbacks. One came in to specifically add a running threat in adverse conditions. Dobbs can do that for the 49ers, especially if Brandon Allen is their starter.
Kawakami: ISAAC GUERENDO
Complete flier pick by me here. The 49ers will always want to play Christian McCaffrey a ton. They should be giving more reps to Jordan Mason. But if there’s an offensive player who might sneak into the game and blast out a big gainer or two, it’s Guerendo. Of course, it’s likeliest to happen with the 49ers down 31-10.
Game prediction
Lombardi: Bills 24, 49ers 13
This prediction assumes Purdy won’t play in the snow. But even if he does, I don’t think the 49ers will have enough in the tank to win at Buffalo — though the margin will be closer. Here’s another bold prediction: All four NFC West teams will lose this weekend, so the 49ers won’t lose any ground in what’s shaping up to be a mediocre race for the division.
Kawakami: Bills 31, 49ers 17
This was set up as an “L” for the 49ers from the moment the schedule came out, and that was before all the messiness and injury-mayhem started for them. The Bills are coming off a bye and have been red-hot. The 49ers are exhausted and assuredly not red-hot. That’s without the snow.