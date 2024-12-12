In the latest escalation, the striking workers of the Unite Here Local 2 union have called on J.P. Morgan to cancel its 2025 Healthcare Conference, slated for Jan. 13-16. The confab, which kicks off the city’s annual event calendar , is set to take place at the Westin St. Francis, one of six hotels affected by the strike.

The work stoppage has blemished key parts of Union Square and the Financial District during the holiday season, as tourists and shoppers have had to navigate clamorous protests and tension spilling onto the streets .

Nearly three months into a strike against the city’s major hotels by a union representing some 2,500 workers, both sides say a deal is nowhere close.

The shooting death last week of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson exposed a deep vein of anger toward private health insurance providers . Meanwhile, in San Francisco, frustration over the cost of insurance is fueling a prolonged hotel worker strike that threatens to upend the city’s slowly recovering tourism industry .

“The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference represents the very worst of the healthcare industry,” Unite Here Local 2 President Lizzy Tapia said in a statement. “The healthcare industry’s greed has come back to bite them, because they’ve caused such a huge strike that they can’t hold their conference successfully in San Francisco this year.”

The union has used militant language in public communications about the healthcare event, which brings thousands of professionals from the pharma, biotech, and health industries to downtown San Francisco for meetings and presentations.

According to the union, the timing of the event is symbolic as the cost of health insurance is at the heart of the impasse: Workers want to keep their existing plan, while hotel owners say it is getting too expensive to maintain. The striking workers service nearly 30% of San Francisco’s full-service hotel rooms. They say that if the hotels lack sufficient staff to execute a successful conference, the event should be canceled.

The strike would have started earlier, Tapia said, but union members wanted to reciprocate Salesforce’s commitment to the city by staffing up for the company’s Dreamforce conference in September, which drew more than 45,000 visitors.

Union members working at the various Hyatt, Hilton, and Marriott hotels in the city have a healthcare plan that is jointly governed with their employers, so the employees have a say on available providers and the price of premiums and co-payments.

The union, along with hotel owners and hospitality experts, agree that relative to most other private plans, San Francisco’s hotel workers enjoy some of the most generous benefits in the country. Full-time workers, for example, can cover their entire families for a low premium, and co-pays for prescription medicine are capped.

“We get it’s expensive,” said Ted Waechter, a spokesperson for Unite Here Local 2. “But what’s happening in San Francisco is ideological. We think it is merited that the city’s workers have set the standard for the rest of the nation.”