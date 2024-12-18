The driver who smashed into her was a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency parking control officer who was illegally driving in a bus lane, according to a lawsuit Tonozzi filed. The SFMTA declined to comment, but the San Francisco Police Department did confirm that a vehicular collision involving a pedestrian took place at that location.

“I couldn’t walk or stand up,” the 35-year-old said. “It’s wild at my age to have people having to give you a sponge bath.”

The one step she took into a San Francisco crosswalk on April 24 was the beginning of a long, agonizing journey that has included three surgeries, five days in intensive care, and months in a nursing facility. All to cope with numerous broken bones and a concussion, she said.

“I remember getting into the ambulance and thinking, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to make it through this,’” Tonozzi said.

She’s on the ground, and someone’s asking her name. A paramedic says he’s going to move her leg. Then pain — excruciating pain.

Lydia Tonozzi was on her way back to work from her lunch break. She remembers waiting to cross Van Ness Avenue. After that, the recollections come in bits and pieces.

From January 2019 through July 2024, 151 people filed claims that they were struck by a municipal vehicle while walking or biking, according to data obtained by The Standard. Those claims have cost the city nearly $40 million in settlements, and more than a dozen remain unresolved.

For the most part, however, the driving habits of city workers have escaped scrutiny.

San Francisco is in the midst of its decadelong Vision Zero project to eliminate traffic deaths. But despite the city spending hundreds of millions of dollars and transforming miles of streetscape , 2024 is set to be one of the deadliest traffic years in recent memory. While residents are united in a desire for the deaths to stop, the matter of whom is to blame for Vision Zero’s deficiencies is divisive. Bureaucratic delays on safety projects , lackluster police traffic enforcement , and even pedestrians themselves have taken turns as the situation’s bogeyman.

The collision made Tonozzi a member of a grim and growing club of people who have landed in the hospital — or worse — after being struck by a San Francisco city worker on the job.

“Apparently we can’t get to that Vision Zero without also addressing the contributions to those numbers by city employees, not just the contribution to those numbers by private citizens,” Tonozzi said.

On Saturday, an SFPD officer struck and killed a pedestrian in the Bayview.

The figures indicate a tough reality for San Francisco transportation officials: Their own workers have been among the drivers impeding the city’s progress toward eliminating traffic deaths and severe injuries.

Disability and death

Crash claims reviewed by The Standard contain numerous allegations of dangerous driving by municipal workers, including striking pedestrians as they walked in marked crosswalks.

About one year later, Bryn Miller was biking on 20th Street in the Mission when an SFPD officer allegedly turned his vehicle and struck her, sending her flying over the handlebars with injuries that required a trip to the emergency room.

Michelle Spicher was cycling in the 16th Street lane near the Chase Center one morning in March 2022 when an SFMTA painter, whom she claims was driving carelessly, allegedly struck her with a truck and smashed her ankle.

Bike lanes are not always sufficient protection for cyclists, according to the claims.

Carlos Perez was walking in the crosswalk on an Excelsior street when he was struck by a Public Utilities Commission sewer service worker who allegedly sped down the road in his city-owned Ford F550. The collision killed Perez, according to a lawsuit filed by his children.

Sabrina Habel contends that a city bus was making an unsafe turn when it struck her in a Presidio Heights crosswalk in February.

Andrew Rene Kendrick claims he was struck by a firefighter driving an ambulance, with no sirens on, at Van Ness Avenue; it knocked him out of his wheelchair and sent him sprawling to the ground, unconscious.

Michael Christopher Daniel alleges that a San Francisco Public Utilities Commission engineer was driving a Toyota Prius carelessly when it struck him as he crossed a Hayward street in 2022, causing a permanent disability.

The fire department, Public Utilities Commission, and SFMTA all emphasized the strength of their employee driving training programs, which specifically teach how to navigate areas with cyclists and pedestrians. Public Utilities in June added to its defensive driving training a technique to avoid “dooring” cyclists, the same month Steven Bassett was killed when his bike collided with a PUC truck’s door.

“San Francisco works diligently to keep our streets safe and improve pedestrian safety,” Jen Kwart, the spokesperson, said. “We investigate all claims thoroughly on an individual basis, and we always strive for a fair resolution that protects public resources.”

Every department involved in the incidents detailed in this report declined to comment on specifics, citing ongoing litigation. A spokesperson for the city attorney’s office said that just because an injured pedestrian or cyclist sues the city does not mean the driver was at fault.

‘Your goal is zero’

The 136 collisions that were logged citywide represented about 3.2 crashes for every 100 fleet vehicles. The city administrator’s office does not set a per-vehicle crash goal in its annual report on employee safety. The department, which does not distinguish in its data whether the employee was at fault, did not respond to questions about a citywide target.

In 2023, Fleet Management logged 136 collision reports documenting crashes that occurred while San Francisco workers were driving. But the transportation, public health, police, and fire departments were notably missing from that total, leaving out about a third of the city’s 6,280-vehicle fleet, not including Muni buses.

Some officials say the Fleet Management division of the city administrator’s office oversees vehicular safety, but that division is quick to point out that it doesn’t have oversight of other departments’ employees. Fleet Management identifies itself primarily as a mechanics shop that collects data about the physical well-being of vehicles. And despite city regulations requiring each department to submit reports on employee collisions to Fleet Management, many don’t.

Whether the training is translating into safe driving is difficult to measure, largely due to the fact that no single agency has taken on the mantle of driver safety across San Francisco’s workforce.

Instead, several departments independently track their own fleet safety.

During the 2024 fiscal year, SFPD logged 57 collisions in which the officer was at fault, according to performance metrics. The previous year, the total was 49, still well above the target of zero.

That same year, Public Works logged nearly eight “preventable motor vehicle accidents” per 100 vehicles in its fleet, well above its target of five. The department cited “the quantity and skill level of new hires going through the new driver program” as a possible reason why it missed its mark.

There is no universal standard metric for an acceptable number of crashes, according to Michael Brennan, the former fleet manager for Manatee County, Florida.

“Your goal is zero,” said Brennan, who is now a consultant on how to improve fleet safety.

Pairing consistent training with telematics — GPS systems that track vehicle speed, harsh braking, hard acceleration, seat belt violations, and more — is the best way to reduce dangerous driving among employees, according to Brennan.