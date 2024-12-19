There are those who already have their gifts wrapped and tucked under the tree, who started their shopping back in October and can now bask in the glow of their achievement while the days tick down to Christmas.
Then, there are the rest of us.
But if you’re still staring down the barrel of a long holiday shopping list, have no fear. We’ve gathered a handful of locally made gifts that are so good the recipient will never know you procrastinated. Sold both online and at retail locations across the city, they’re purchasable down to the last minute.
A dish to glam up their tinned fish dinner
Last Christmas, a friend gifted me this Jose Gourmet Conservas Ceramic from Bernal Cutlery, and the handmade Portuguese vessel has become one of my most-used tableware pieces. I’ll be honest, I eat “girl dinner” at least once a week, and the simple act of putting a tin of anchovies into this container gives even a weeknight dinner on the couch a touch of glamour. At $20, it’s a relatively affordable stocking stuffer or a great gift when paired with an imported tin of fish. — LS
- Website
- Bernal Cutlery
- Price
- $20
The best locally made chili crunch
In my house, chili crunch is as prominent in the condiment pantheon as ketchup and mayonnaise. And the one I can’t live without is Mama Teav’s Hot Garlic, made by siblings Christina and Anthony Teav right here in the Bay Area. I love that it’s loaded with bits of fried garlic, giving it an above-average amount of crunchiness, plus enough dried Cambodian chiles to make your eyes water. There’s a milder version for those who shy away from heat, but I’m deeply committed to the original recipe. — LS
- Website
- Mama Teav’s
- Price
- $16
A trashy-glam crewneck for their merch collection
There is no restaurant in San Francisco with a style quite like Shuggie’s. Owners David Murphy and Kayla Abe unapologetically embrace a trashy-glam aesthetic combining cheetah print, glitter, and boldly saturated colors. Frankly, it’s a bit of an assault on the senses when you’re in the restaurant, but when it comes to apparel, the result is both irreverent and chic. Take this crewneck sweatshirt featuring a devil scarfing pizza and slugging wine under a disco ball. Don’t worry about whether it makes sense. Just know it looks cool. — LS
- Website
- Shuggie’s Trash Pie
- Address
- 3349 23rd St., the Mission
- Price
- $60
A funky bottle of wine
In my opinion, a bottle of wine is the MVP of the gifting season, a solid option for presenting to a host or hostess, as a white elephant submission, or a proper offering to sit under the tree. In particular, I’m a big fan of Four + Water’s line of house wines: Pasta Water (100% malvasia skin contact), Pasta Sauce (chilled red blend of sangiovese, merlot, and zinfandel), and Mortadella (100% nero d’avola rosé) — all produced in partnership with East Bay-based Subject to Change. At $29 a bottle, they’re affordable, and their colorful, groovy labels mean you don’t have to feel bad if your wrap job is just tying on a bow. — LS
- Address
- Available at Flour + Water Pasta Shop, 3000 20th St., Mission, and Flour + Water Pizza Shop, 532 Columbus Ave., North Beach
- Price
- $29
A book to expand their baking repertoire
Bay Area-based author and “MasterChef” alum Hetal Vasavada released her second cookbook, “Desi Bakes,” this fall, and though I’ve only just begun to bake my way through, it has already inspired me to expand my repertoire. Recipes incorporate Southeast Asian ingredients like coriander and saffron, plus eye-catching decorative elements such as edible flowers and glitter. As a bonus, Vasavada included notes for adapting many of the recipes to be gluten-free, egg-free, or vegan, making this an ideal book for anyone baking for those with food allergies or restrictions. — LS
- Website
- Omnivore Books
- Price
- $35
A class to expand their culinary horizons
The Mission’s 18 Reasons not only holds great cooking classes but also functions as a nonprofit that conducts free classes for food-insecure communities — which makes a class here a gift within a gift. Though the school has many great instructors, look for Meghna Agarwal, who teaches excellent Indian classes, or Linda Tay, an expert on the Asian diaspora, whose classes routinely have a waitlist. Recently, I took Tay’s modern Malaysian class, which she ran like a drill sergeant — in the best way — wrangling a bunch of inexperienced strangers to produce some very complex food, from laksa to a New York strip with rendang. — SD
- Website
- 18 Reasons
- Address
- 3674 18th St., Mission
- Price
- $105 to $205
A cheap and (practically) everlasting kitchen tool
What costs $40 and lasts a lifetime? A carbon steel wok from the Wok Shop. There are three sizes, but I like the 14-inch “Mandarin-style” (which means it has a handle): It’s not too big and hard to lift, and not so small that it causes your stir-fried gai lan to go flying. However, the best part of buying a wok from this legendary shop, which has been in business since 1972, is that you get a chance to meet Tane Chang, the owner. In her mid-80s, she’s full of vim and vigor and can tell you a thing or two about how to season a wok so things don’t stick, which — come to think of it — could be a metaphor for long life itself. — SD
- Website
- The Wok Shop
- Address
- 718 Grant Ave., Chinatown
- Price
- $40 for a 14-inch wok
An easy breakfast done right
A bag of granola might not sound like the most exciting holiday gift, but trust: This version is absolutely worth wrapping up with a bow. My Friend Max’s Granola is transportive. Extra crispy and light, it’s made with oats (duh), almonds, sesame, coconut, butter, and — what might be the secret ingredient — honey that’s been cooked down into a caramel, with a good shake of salt. The result is a decidedly adult concoction that my friend (who insists I bring it to L.A. when I visit) calls “garnish granola” because it’s so special. — SD
- Website
- Black Jet Baking Co.
- Price
- $12 (12 ounce bag)
Cheffy ceramics they’ll want to show off
MMclay, owned by artist and designer MaryMar Keenan, has a little shop in Hayes Valley known for making gorgeous and chunky ceramics for Michelin-starred restaurant the Progress. The Progress line features stoneware etched with tick marks, accented by an exposed clay rim. While some items need to be ordered ahead, the 4-inch “eelskin” ramekins are in-stock now, and the perfect size for condiments, olives, and pretty much everything. Also, check out the gift bundles, including a “cooking kit” with Fat Gold olive oil, chef Stuart Brioza’s Atomic Workshop garum salt (anchovy salt), and a beautiful serving bowl. — SD
- Website
- MMclay
- Address
- 69 Gough St., Hayes Valley
- Price
- $31 per ramekin; $193 cooking kit