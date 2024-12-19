Skip to main content
The best last-minute Christmas gifts for SF foodies

Step away from the fruitcake, and put down the novelty mug. Here are nine ideas to satisfy any gastronome on your shopping list.

A group of holiday gift items including a cook book, chili oil, sardines, and more.
It’s not too late to snag a stellar gift for the food lover in your life. | Source: Photo illustration by The Standard
By Lauren Saria and Sara Deseran

There are those who already have their gifts wrapped and tucked under the tree, who started their shopping back in October and can now bask in the glow of their achievement while the days tick down to Christmas. 

Then, there are the rest of us. 

But if you’re still staring down the barrel of a long holiday shopping list, have no fear. We’ve gathered a handful of locally made gifts that are so good the recipient will never know you procrastinated. Sold both online and at retail locations across the city, they’re purchasable down to the last minute.

A dish to glam up their tinned fish dinner

The image shows two stacked red fish-shaped dishes, two yellow ones stacked behind, and a tin of sardines placed in an open red dish on a marble surface.
This ceramic sardine dish from Bernal Cutlery brings a pop of color to your weeknight dinner. | Source: Bernal Cutlery

Last Christmas, a friend gifted me this Jose Gourmet Conservas Ceramic from Bernal Cutlery, and the handmade Portuguese vessel has become one of my most-used tableware pieces. I’ll be honest, I eat “girl dinner” at least once a week, and the simple act of putting a tin of anchovies into this container gives even a weeknight dinner on the couch a touch of glamour. At $20, it’s a relatively affordable stocking stuffer or a great gift when paired with an imported tin of fish. — LS

Website
Bernal Cutlery
Address
766 Valencia St., the Mission, and 1 Ferry Building, Embarcadero
Price
$20

The best locally made chili crunch

A woman wearing a Kelly green shirt holds a spoon of chili crunch over a jar that reads &quot;Mama Teav's Hot Garlic.&quot;
Mama Teav's Hot Garlic offers the ideal blend of spice and crunch. | Source: Mama Teav's

In my house, chili crunch is as prominent in the condiment pantheon as ketchup and mayonnaise. And the one I can’t live without is Mama Teav’s Hot Garlic, made by siblings Christina and Anthony Teav right here in the Bay Area. I love that it’s loaded with bits of fried garlic, giving it an above-average amount of crunchiness, plus enough dried Cambodian chiles to make your eyes water. There’s a milder version for those who shy away from heat, but I’m deeply committed to the original recipe. — LS

Website
Mama Teav’s
Address
Available at Bi-Rite, Luke’s Local, and other local stores.
Price
$16

A trashy-glam crewneck for their merch collection 

A person is pulling a green sweatshirt over their face. The shirt features a yellow graphic of a dancing figure, Japanese text, and the words &quot;Shuggie's Trash Pie &amp; Natural Wine.&quot;
Show your love for one of SF's most sustainable restaurants with this quirky sweatshirt. | Source: Shuggie's Trash Pie

There is no restaurant in San Francisco with a style quite like Shuggie’s. Owners David Murphy and Kayla Abe unapologetically embrace a trashy-glam aesthetic combining cheetah print, glitter, and boldly saturated colors. Frankly, it’s a bit of an assault on the senses when you’re in the restaurant, but when it comes to apparel, the result is both irreverent and chic. Take this crewneck sweatshirt featuring a devil scarfing pizza and slugging wine under a disco ball. Don’t worry about whether it makes sense. Just know it looks cool. — LS

Website
Shuggie’s Trash Pie
Address
3349 23rd St., the Mission
Price
$60

A funky bottle of wine

The image shows four wine bottles arranged diagonally. Two bottles have red labels with pink swirl designs, and two have teal labels with green swirl designs.
Flour + Water partnered with Richmond-based Subject to Change on a line of natural wines. | Source: Danielle Adams

In my opinion, a bottle of wine is the MVP of the gifting season, a solid option for presenting to a host or hostess, as a white elephant submission, or a proper offering to sit under the tree. In particular, I’m a big fan of Four + Water’s line of house wines: Pasta Water (100% malvasia skin contact), Pasta Sauce (chilled red blend of sangiovese, merlot, and zinfandel), and Mortadella (100% nero d’avola rosé) — all produced in partnership with East Bay-based Subject to Change. At $29 a bottle, they’re affordable, and their colorful, groovy labels mean you don’t have to feel bad if your wrap job is just tying on a bow.  — LS

Address
Available at Flour + Water Pasta Shop, 3000 20th St., Mission, and Flour + Water Pizza Shop, 532 Columbus Ave., North Beach
Price
$29

A book to expand their baking repertoire

The image shows a pink, sliced cake with scattered flower petals and gold leaf. Bold white text reads &quot;Desi Bakes&quot; with the author's name below.
Hetal Vasavada's second cookbook draws inspiration from the rich history of textile work throughout India. | Source: Heath Vasavada

Bay Area-based author and “MasterChef” alum Hetal Vasavada released her second cookbook, “Desi Bakes,” this fall, and though I’ve only just begun to bake my way through, it has already inspired me to expand my repertoire. Recipes incorporate Southeast Asian ingredients like coriander and saffron, plus eye-catching decorative elements such as edible flowers and glitter. As a bonus, Vasavada included notes for adapting many of the recipes to be gluten-free, egg-free, or vegan, making this an ideal book for anyone baking for those with food allergies or restrictions. — LS

Website
Omnivore Books
Address
3885 Cesar Chavez St., Noe Valley
Price
$35

A class to expand their culinary horizons

A group of four people wearing aprons are joyfully preparing food together, chopping and arranging ingredients on a kitchen counter.
18 Reasons hosts free cooking classes for food-insecure communities. | Source: Vincent Po

The Mission’s 18 Reasons not only holds great cooking classes but also functions as a nonprofit that conducts free classes for food-insecure communities — which makes a class here a gift within a gift. Though the school has many great instructors, look for Meghna Agarwal, who teaches excellent Indian classes, or Linda Tay, an expert on the Asian diaspora, whose classes routinely have a waitlist. Recently, I took Tay’s modern Malaysian class, which she ran like a drill sergeant — in the best way — wrangling a bunch of inexperienced strangers to produce some very complex food, from laksa to a New York strip with rendang. — SD

Website
18 Reasons
Address
3674 18th St., Mission
Price
$105 to $205

A cheap and (practically) everlasting kitchen tool 

The image shows stacks of metal woks with wooden and metal handles on display in a store, surrounded by other cookware items against a brick wall backdrop.
Pro tip: If you're buying from the Wok Shop, do your shopping in person so you can meet owner Tane Chang. | Source: Sara Deseran/The Standard

What costs $40 and lasts a lifetime? A carbon steel wok from the Wok Shop. There are three sizes, but I like the 14-inch “Mandarin-style” (which means it has a handle): It’s not too big and hard to lift, and not so small that it causes your stir-fried gai lan to go flying. However, the best part of buying a wok from this legendary shop, which has been in business since 1972, is that you get a chance to meet Tane Chang, the owner. In her mid-80s, she’s full of vim and vigor and can tell you a thing or two about how to season a wok so things don’t stick, which — come to think of it — could be a metaphor for long life itself. — SD

Website
The Wok Shop
Address
718 Grant Ave., Chinatown
Price
$40 for a 14-inch wok

An easy breakfast done right

A white stand-up pouch of granola with a see-through window and a Black Jett Baking Company logo is on a blue surface, surrounded by scattered granola pieces.
My Friend Max’s Granola from Black Jet Baking Company is made with millet, honey, coconut, and almonds. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

A bag of granola might not sound like the most exciting holiday gift, but trust: This version is absolutely worth wrapping up with a bow. My Friend Max’s Granola is transportive. Extra crispy and light, it’s made with oats (duh), almonds, sesame, coconut, butter, and — what might be the secret ingredient — honey that’s been cooked down into a caramel, with a good shake of salt. The result is a decidedly adult concoction that my friend (who insists I bring it to L.A. when I visit) calls “garnish granola” because it’s so special.  — SD

Website
Black Jet Baking Co.
Address
833 Cortland Ave., Bernal Heights
Price
$12 (12 ounce bag)

Cheffy ceramics they’ll want to show off

Two people in aprons are exchanging a stack of small, textured ceramic bowls against a dark background.
MMclay's handmade ceramics can be found at Michelin-starred restaurant the Progress. | Source: MMclay

MMclay, owned by artist and designer MaryMar Keenan, has a little shop in Hayes Valley known for making gorgeous and chunky ceramics for Michelin-starred restaurant the Progress. The Progress line features stoneware etched with tick marks, accented by an exposed clay rim. While some items need to be ordered ahead, the 4-inch “eelskin” ramekins are in-stock now, and the perfect size for condiments, olives, and pretty much everything. Also, check out the gift bundles, including a “cooking kit” with Fat Gold olive oil, chef Stuart Brioza’s Atomic Workshop garum salt (anchovy salt), and a beautiful serving bowl. — SD

Website
MMclay
Address
69 Gough St., Hayes Valley
Price
$31 per ramekin; $193 cooking kit

