What costs $40 and lasts a lifetime? A carbon steel wok from the Wok Shop. There are three sizes, but I like the 14-inch “Mandarin-style” (which means it has a handle): It’s not too big and hard to lift, and not so small that it causes your stir-fried gai lan to go flying. However, the best part of buying a wok from this legendary shop, which has been in business since 1972, is that you get a chance to meet Tane Chang, the owner. In her mid-80s, she’s full of vim and vigor and can tell you a thing or two about how to season a wok so things don’t stick, which — come to think of it — could be a metaphor for long life itself. — SD