2024 in memes: Our year in trash internet culture

The most adorable meme of the year was born in a Thai zoo and named for “bouncy pork.” Moo Deng became a near-instant viral hit when the zoo shared her images on Instagram. Some theorized this was because the baby pygmy hippo sparked feelings of “cuteness aggression”: when something is so adorable you just want to eat it up. But it was also because she’s a bundle of contradictions. She’s a hippo, a synonym for enormity. And yet she’s itty bitty. The San Francisco Zoo has a pygmy hippo of its own, if you want to get your Moo Deng fix in person.