49ers vs. Cardinals: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

At last, the finish line is here. The 49ers’ most disappointing season since their 6-10 slog in 2020 is one game from being over. Coach Kyle Shanahan’s team enters this finale against the Arizona Cardinals at 6-10. The 49ers won’t have their starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, who suffered an elbow contusion in a loss to the Detroit Lions.

That means veteran journeyman Josh Dobbs, who actually began the 2023 season as Arizona’s starting QB, will be under center for the 49ers against his former team. Many other starters will also miss this game for the 49ers, who will — for the first time since that 2020 season — have the majority of January off to recuperate.