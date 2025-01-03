49ers vs. Cardinals: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

At last, the finish line is here. The 49ers’ most disappointing season since their 6-10 slog in 2020 is one game from being over. Coach Kyle Shanahan’s team enters this finale against the Arizona Cardinals at 6-10. The 49ers won’t have their starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, who suffered an elbow contusion in a loss to the Detroit Lions.
That means veteran journeyman Josh Dobbs, who actually began the 2023 season as Arizona’s starting QB, will be under center for the 49ers against his former team. Many other starters will also miss this game for the 49ers, who will — for the first time since that 2020 season — have the majority of January off to recuperate.
That’ll be needed rest and relaxation following this hellish 2024 campaign. But before the 49ers can reach that, we have one more round of predictions — the first of 2025. Happy new year.
Dobbs’ passer rating: over or under 100
Lombardi: UNDER
Last week, Purdy managed a sterling 116 rating against the Lions despite his two interceptions. A 77% completion rate coupled with a gaudy 10.8 yards per attempt will do that. It’s doubtful that Dobbs can generate the same level of explosiveness. And if he doesn’t, just one turnover can drop him under the century mark.
Kawakami: UNDER
Dobbs definitely has familiarity with the Cardinals from his time in Arizona last season; I expect him to make some nice plays, just like he did for the 49ers in the preseason. But with the makeshift offensive line and all the other lingering issues, I would expect a few flat stretches and a turnover or two.
49er with the most yards from scrimmage
Kawakami: JAUAN JENNINGS
I’m not picking Jennings only because he needs 77 yards to get his first 1,000-yard season, and I expect Shanahan and Dobbs to be very attuned to this. But that’s certainly part of this selection. I also think that Dobbs’ ability to extend plays might lead to one or two Jennings big gainers.
Lombardi: JENNINGS
Dobbs and Jennings have great common history. They were teammates at the University of Tennessee and connected on a Hail Mary touchdown pass to beat Georgia in 2016. Jennings also threw a touchdown pass to Dobbs on a trick play that inspired the 49ers’ Jennings-to-Christian McCaffrey score in Super Bowl LVIII. The point is that Dobbs has a rapport with Jennings, so he’ll help the wideout hit that 1,000-yard mark.
49ers defensive player with the most big plays
We’re defining big plays as sacks + forced fumbles + fumble recoveries + interceptions.
Lombardi: MALIK MUSTAPHA
On his podcast, Detroit receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown — speaking with 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel — had big praise for Mustapha. “No. 6 on your team, oh, my God,” St. Brown said. “The scouting report was he is going to stick his head in there. He came in so fast. … He was hitting. This year, he might have brought the most shit of all the safeties I played.”
Kawakami: FRED WARNER
Warner started the season playing like the best defensive player in the league, then had an injury-induced lull. But the 49ers’ foundational figure will want to end this on a high note.
Non-star who makes a big splash
Lombardi: RICKY PEARSALL
The rookie, an Arizona native, returns home following an eight-catch, 141-yard breakout performance Monday night. Pearsall said 55 relatives of his mother alone will be attending Sunday’s game.
“55?” Pearsall said Thursday, laughing. “I didn’t even know if I knew 55 family members.”
The crew will be there, and Pearsall will finish his tumultuous yet triumphant season on an especially high note.
Kawakami: DOBBS
Maybe it’s a little bit of a cheat to pick QB1 for this category, but David nailed it with Pearsall last week, and I absolutely did not with Eric Saubert. So I’m trying to get a win here. And so will Dobbs, who is getting a prime audition for his next team.
Game prediction
Lombardi: Cardinals 27, 49ers 24
Not too long ago, Arizona was in the driver’s seat to win the NFC West. But like the 49ers, the Cardinals have faded as the finish line has approached. Arizona should be able to beat a team fielding so many backups. If the 49ers lose, they’ll secure the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. If they win, the 49ers will drop to pick No. 14.
Kawakami: 49ers 27, Cardinals 23
Which sinking team can summon the pride and energy to end a fumbled season with a victory? Arizona’s lost five of their last six. The 49ers have lost six of their last seven. I’ll flip a coin and pick the 49ers, who will happily take a slightly worse draft slot in exchange for a happy flight home.