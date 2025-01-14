Chef Alfred Schilling has already lived a life. During his recent — and brief — retirement, the former master chocolatier behind SF’s Alfred Schilling Chocolate tracked Siberian tigers in Russia and chased gorillas in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. At the start of his career, he worked at Maxim’s in Paris; by its apex, he’d cooked for four U.S. presidents.

The French-born chef and serial entrepreneur has embarked on a new adventure: This month, he reopened the decades-old Seal Rock Inn Restaurant on the edge of the Outer Richmond. The space, with sweeping views of the Pacific across the street, had been dark for four years.



The first day back drew 400 customers, some of whom lined up outside, pressing their faces against the windows, before the doors opened at 8 a.m. Schilling had hoped for a quiet first few weeks. Instead, he says, the team has barely been able to keep up with a constant stream of customers seeking coffee and a panoramic breakfast. “I was thinking, ‘My kitchen is too small,’” he says, collapsing into a chair after yet another nonstop service. “It’s not normal, you know? But the Seal Rock is an institution.”