In Eat Here Now , we serve up the newest, the hottest, the buzziest, or simply the rediscovered in SF food. If you can pick only one place to eat at this week — go here.

Oftentimes, a pop-up is like a rough draft of a restaurant, an opportunity for a chef to play around with various iterations of a menu before discovering what really clicks. For a diner, the guinea pig in this experiment, it can be a bit of a gamble. But Ilna is a win.

At the 6-month-old California-Lebanese pop-up, Maz Naba’s food is the result of an abundance of experience. Over the last two decades, he’s worked alongside some of the region’s best chefs at seminal restaurants RN74, Coi, Rich Table, Mister Jiu’s, and, most recently, Osito. Though he started his career in the kitchen, he spent the bulk of it focused on beverages and front-of-house operations. Now, the half-Lebanese chef is infusing traditional dishes with local ingredients like fresh persimmons and Dungeness crab.



Ilna — something Naba’s been thinking about for 10 years — means “for us” in Arabic. The idea stemmed from his desire to re-create the Eastern Mediterranean dishes he grew up with. “Middle Eastern food is meant to bring everyone together,” he says, “and my vision is to create that same feel.”