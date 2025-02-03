“We need to end the sale of stolen goods on our streets,” Wiener said in a statement. “Criminal organizations are fueling retail theft and bringing violence and chaos to our streets, displacing legitimate street vendors, harming local businesses, and undermining public safety.”

The bill would require those selling goods that are commonly stolen to present to law enforcement proof of a permit or receipt showing they had purchased the items.

Wiener said the bill will not target individuals selling food, such as the hot dog vendors who line San Francisco’s streets, many of whom are undocumented and face increased scrutiny under new policies from President Donald Trump.

The bill has the support of Mayor Daniel Lurie, who ran on a pro-law-enforcement platform and is trying to crack down on dysfunction on the city’s streets. Wiener’s bill follows legislation introduced by Lurie aimed at tackling the fentanyl crisis.

“With this bill, we are stopping people from stealing goods and then turning around to sell them on our streets, while also removing a key driver of our public safety crisis,” Lurie said in a statement. “By taking on fencing, we are addressing retail theft, improving public safety, and adding another tool to help us clean up our streets.”

Under the law, the list of prohibited items would be determined by the Board of Supervisors, and a third violation could result in an infraction or a misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail.