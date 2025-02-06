Skip to main content
Sound familiar? Union Square gets new police task force

Mayor Daniel Lurie's initiative may feel like déjà vu to those who remember similar campaigns by London Breed.

A man in a suit speaks at a podium, surrounded by uniformed officers and individuals in bright pink jackets, likely indicating a formal announcement or briefing.
Mayor Daniel Lurie, like London Breed before him, is dedicating more law enforcement resources to Union Square and SoMa. | Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard
By George Kelly

Mayor Daniel Lurie on Thursday announced the creation of a task force aimed at boosting public safety and economic recovery in San Francisco’s downtown and tourist areas.

The “hospitality zone” task force will supplement San Francisco Police Department deployments by concentrating additional cops in key areas around Union Square and the Moscone Center in SoMa. Unlike regular patrol officers, the task force members will not handle radio calls, allowing them to focus on preventative policing and community engagement.

“The hospitality zone task force will provide residents and visitors with the security they deserve 365 days a year,” Lurie said at a press conference at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts. “When downtown wins, we all win.”

This may feel like déjà vu to San Franciscans who remember safety campaigns by former Mayor London Breed. She repeatedly directed law enforcement to focus on tourist areas, particularly Union Square.

Breed’s efforts began in July 2021 with a plan to station 26 additional officers in two SFPD districts, followed by offering $100,000 rewards for information on organized retail crime. Then there was a “safe shopper” program and the deployment of 150 community ambassadors. Still, Union Square has seen suffering hotels and an exodus of retailers.

South of Market Street, the new hospitality zone extends to Folsom Street between Second and Fifth. North of Market Street, the zone’s edges are Kearny Street on the east, Bush Street on the north, and Mason and Taylor streets on the west.

SFPD Chief Bill Scott said the initiative will include both uniformed and plainclothes officers, with the ability to scale up staffing for major events. The department plans to maintain a command van in the hospitality zone, despite operating with about 25% fewer officers than needed overall.

A police officer speaks at a podium with the City and County of San Francisco seal. Several people in suits and pink uniforms stand behind him, facing the audience.
San Francisco Police Department Chief William Scott speaks during a press conference in San Francisco on Thursday. | Source: Michaela Vatcheva for The Standard

“You will see noticeable differences with this task force, and you will see it very quickly,” Scott said, highlighting recent successes, including a 70% reduction in car break-ins compared to last year.

The map shows SFPD Hospitality Zone outlining Union Square (blue) and South of Market (red) with parks marked in green on a street grid.
The new "hospitality zone" will concentrate cops in key areas around Union Square and the Moscone Center. | Source: San Francisco Police Department

Committing more officers to a vital yet relatively small footprint of the city raises questions about where the understaffed police department will find the manpower for the team. A recent report revealed that the SFPD’s overtime spending surged 317% over five years, reaching $108.4 million in 2023.

Scott did not directly address this, saying task force members would collaborate with partner agencies like the Sheriff’s Department, the adult and juvenile court divisions, and federal law enforcement, in the same manner as the city’s Drug Market Agency Coordination Center.

“You may ask, ‘Well, how come you didn’t do this before?'” Scott said, explaining a need to prioritize resources in the face of the staffing shortfall. “Yes, it comes at a cost. We’d like to start this off bigger, but we started off with a model that we know we can scale when we need to.”

The SFPD is also creating what it calls a “triage center” in a Stevenson Street parking lot, where officers will refer drug users to treatment programs or to a bus that takes them to jail. This initiative, announced Tuesday, aims to reduce the amount of time officers spend processing paperwork for drug cases so they can focus on policing the area around Sixth Street in SoMa, where dealing and drug use are brazen. The triage center will be inside the new hospitality zone.

The anti-crime initiatives come as San Francisco prepares to host the NBA All-Star Weekend and Lunar New Year parade next week. Officials pointed to the recent JP Morgan Healthcare conference as evidence that the city can host marquee events. Lurie noted that the conference has committed to returning to the city.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins emphasized the importance of a visible police presence beyond crime statistics. “It’s not enough for us to see the data that crime is dropping — people have to feel safe,” she said.

Union Square Alliance CEO Marisa Rodriguez welcomed the initiative, saying foot traffic and business activity have shown improvement since November. The alliance’s 2022 strategic plan identified safety and cleanliness as top priorities for the district’s recovery.

The task force will coordinate with other agencies, including the Department of Emergency Management, and will build on existing efforts like the fentanyl state of emergency ordinance. Officials said tourism and hospitality generate 75% of San Francisco’s economic impact.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

